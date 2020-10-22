US military donates pandemic supplies to Basilan

COTABATO CITY, Philippines — The provincial government of Basilan received on Wednesday supplies against the pandemic from from the US Army Medical Department.

The provisions were turned over to Gov. Jim Salliman by Peter Walker of the US Forces Team, along with partners from their 53rd and 54th Special Action Companies of the police Special Action Force, during a symbolic rite Wednesday in Isabela City.

Salliman said the medical and biohazard protection supplies will boost the anti-COVID-19 campaign of Basilan’s provincial risk reduction and management council.

Walker, in a message during the turnover event at Salliman’s office, said he is impressed with how Filipinos are trying to outdo the challenging situations brought about by the pandemic.

“I am inspired by the courage and resilience of Filipinos in these trying times,” Walker said.

Walker said he and his companions had not even thought of coming to Basilan until their humanitarian mission in the island province was set.

"I’m thankful to the US government. The United States and the Philippines have met and overcome many challenges together," Salliman told Walker and his compatriots.

He said the anti-COVID-19 supplies Walker brought to Basilan was a “strong shot” for their efforts to protect constituents from the viral disease.