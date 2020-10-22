121 frontline workers positive for COVID-19

MANILA, Philippines — At least 121 frontline workers have tested positive for COVID-19 after undergoing free swab tests provided by the Manila city government.

They were among the 4,830 vendors, drivers, restaurant workers and other frontliners who underwent swab tests as of Tuesday, according to the local government.

Public information officer Julius Leonen said the rest are still waiting for the results of their swab tests.

“The number of positive individuals could still increase,” Leonen said.

Under Executive Order 39, Mayor Isko Moreno directed the city health department to prioritize frontline workers in COVID-19 testing.

They include market vendors, mall employees, hotel staffers, restaurant employees and drivers of public utility vehicles.

Moreno led the inauguration yesterday of a quarantine facility at the San Andres Sports Complex.

The isolation facility has a 54-bed capacity, increasing the city’s total bed capacity to 525.

As of yesterday, Manila recorded 19,089 cases of COVID-19, with 604 active cases, 17,928 recoveries and 557 deaths.