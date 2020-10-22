#VACCINEWATCHPH
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
LIVE: COVID-19 IN THE PHILIPPINES
COVER STORIES
EXPLAINERS
121 frontline workers positive for COVID-19
They were among the 4,830 vendors, drivers, restaurant workers and other frontliners who underwent swab tests as of Tuesday, according to the local government.
Krizjohn Rosales, file
121 frontline workers positive for COVID-19
Marc Jayson Cayabyab (The Philippine Star) - October 22, 2020 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — At least 121 frontline workers have tested positive for COVID-19 after undergoing free swab tests provided by the Manila city government.

They were among the 4,830 vendors, drivers, restaurant workers and other frontliners who underwent swab tests as of Tuesday, according to the local government.

Public information officer Julius Leonen said the rest are still waiting for the results of their swab tests.

“The number of positive individuals could still increase,” Leonen said.

Under Executive Order 39, Mayor Isko Moreno directed the city health department to prioritize frontline workers in COVID-19 testing.

They include market vendors, mall employees, hotel staffers, restaurant employees and drivers of public utility vehicles.

Moreno led the inauguration yesterday of a quarantine facility at the San Andres Sports Complex.

The isolation facility has a 54-bed capacity, increasing the city’s total bed capacity to 525.

As of yesterday, Manila recorded 19,089 cases of COVID-19, with 604 active cases, 17,928 recoveries and 557 deaths.

COVID-19 FRONTLINERS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Metro Manila gets first female police chief
By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 1 day ago
The first ever female police chief in Metro Manila was named last week, the National Capital Region Police Office announced...
Nation
fbfb
Cagayan Valley cops roll out facial recognition system vs crime
By Artemio Dumlao | 9 hours ago
These application-enabled smartphones will be used by police personnel at checkpoints and other police operations, Police...
Nation
fbfb
MMDA’s Pialago apologizes for comment on activist
By Alexis Romero | 2 days ago
Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) spokesperson Celine Pialago apologized yesterday after drawing criticism...
Nation
fbfb
DILG: No live crowd, bets in cockfighting
By Emmanuel Tupas | 1 day ago
Cockfighting aficionados should find ways to enjoy the games as live crowd and bets are prohibited.
Nation
fbfb
PNP Maritime Group commended for catching illegal fishers in Tawi-Tawi
14 hours ago
"By protecting the municipal waters from illegal fishing encroachment, we are protecting the constitutionally guaranteed rights...
Nation
fbfb
Latest
NGCP turns over P282 million housing for Valenzuela informal settlers
1 hour ago
The National Grid Corp. of the Philippines, together with Gawad Kalinga, has turned over the first batch of low-rise housing...
Nation
fbfb
Villar: Estrella-Pantaleon Bridge on track for completion
By Jose Rodel Clapano | 1 hour ago
The completion of the Estrella-Pantaleon Bridge, also known as the Rockwell Bridge, is right on schedule, according to the...
Nation
fbfb
More cops deployed during Christmas – PNP
By Neil Jayson Servallos | 1 hour ago
With more people expected to head outdoors during the Christmas season amid the easing of quarantine restrictions, the Philippine...
Nation
fbfb
Pepito to intensify as it exits Philippines
By Elizabeth Marcelo | 1 hour ago
Tropical Storm Pepito is expected to intensify into a severe storm as it exits the Philippine area of responsibility tod...
Nation
fbfb
New NCR military chief named
By Michael Punongbayan | October 22, 2020 - 12:00am
The Armed Forces of the Philippines has designated Brig. Gen. Marceliano Teofilo as commander of the AFP’s Joint Task Force – National Capital Region.
Nation
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with