Binay: Makati police gets P93 million guns, protective gear
Mayor Abby Binay said the Makati police received several assault rifles, 45 KDS tactical gas masks, 70 Meprolight red dot reflex sight cameras and 35 Meprolight night vision scope cameras.
Ernie Penaredondo, file
Ghio Ong (The Philippine Star) - October 20, 2020 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — The Makati government has donated over P93 million worth of firearms, protective gear and other equipment to the city police to boost its campaign against crime, Mayor Abby Binay announced yesterday.

Binay said the Makati police received several assault rifles, 45 KDS tactical gas masks, 70 Meprolight red dot reflex sight cameras and 35 Meprolight night vision scope cameras.

“We continue to prioritize the modernization of the local police force’s equipment. We know how crucial it is to enhance their crime-fighting capability, especially during the pandemic, for the sake of the residents and other stakeholders,” she said.

Binay urged the public to maintain discipline and follow the law as the city gradually reopens businesses.

Last September, the local government turned over protective gear to the city police, including 3,390 pairs of combat shoes, 3,571 pairs of patrol shoes, 1,488 holsters with rig, 691 sets of athletic uniforms, 2,142 handcuffs, 1,339 belts and 1,116 PNP bull caps.

In 2019, Makati ranked fourth in safest cities in Southeast Asia in a survey conducted by international online research group, Numbeo.

Binay atttributed the city’s high safety index to strong police visibility and the support of the local government.

