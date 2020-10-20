4 DOJ employees positive for virus

MANILA, Philippines — Four employees of the Department of Justice have tested positive for COVID-19, DOJ Secretary Menardo Guevarra said yesterday.

Guevarra said the employees three security guards and an administrative aide are undergoing quarantine.

“The affected premises were disinfected over the weekend,” he said.

Guevarra said other DOJ employees who interacted with the positive patients underwent testing for COVID-19 yesterday.

“There is no need to impose a lockdown unless more employees would test positive the virus,” he said.

Fifteen employees assigned at the DOJ central office along Padre Faura street in Manila contracted the virus in March.