174 Manila barangays COVID-19 free

MANILA, Philippines — The Manila city government yesterday declared 174 barangays cleared of coronavirus infection.

Mayor Isko Moreno said out of 896 barangays in the city, 174 are free of COVID-19.

Moreno reminded the residents to observe health and safety protocols to prevent contracting the disease.

He said swab and serology tests are still given free for public utility drivers and workers.

“We need to continue the momentum in the fight against the pandemic,” he said.

Moreno has promised to give incentive of P100,000 to each barangay with zero cases of COVID-19 for two months.

The campaign started on Sept. 1 and will end on Oct. 31.

The city government earmarked P90 million for the cash incentives.

Moreno said he hopes that the 174 barangays will remain COVID-free.