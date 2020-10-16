#VACCINEWATCHPH
Families flee flooding in Lamitan
An aerial shot taken by drone shows parts of the areas in Lamitan City, Basilan inundated on October 15, 2020. Flooding displaced 2,015 households.
Photo courtesy of Lamitan City CDRRMO
Roel PareÃ±o (Philstar.com) - October 16, 2020 - 4:21pm

ZAMBOANGA CITY, Philippines — At least nine villages in Lamitan City, Basilan were flooded after heavy rain on Thursday afternoon, forcing more than 2,000 families to evacuate to higher grounds.

The City Disaster Risk Reduction Management Office (CDRRMO) said most of the affected households were located in low-lying areas.

The CDRRMO said the southwest monsoon brought heavy rains to Basilan triggered the flooding. It said no casualties have been reported from the flashflood.

It said that at least 2,015 families were accounted for and were rescued by the responding local police and coastguard personnel based in the city.

Lamitan City Mayor Rose Furigay said relief assistance has been provided to the affected families.

She said the city’s agriculture and engineer’s offices have yet to assess the actual damage brought by the flood to agricultural crops and farm, and infrastructure. 

