Over 2,000 cops re-assigned to hometowns

MANILA, Philippines — A total of 2,222 policemen have already been swapped and re-assigned to their hometowns as part of the first batch of the national police's localization of assignments program, the agency said Wednesday.

According to the PNP public information office, all Police Regional Offices conducted their simultaneous send-off ceremonies for reassigned personnel this morning, along with a separate send-off led by Police Gen. Camilo Cascolan at Camp Crame.

“The program will attain maximum efficiency and more effective law enforcement by prioritizing the welfare of every PNP personnel and reinforcing family solidarity,” he said then.

The agency's localization program is part of the newly-minted general's 9-point strategic thrusts under the PNP Sustainable Development Plan for 2030.

According to data released by the PNP's Directorate for Personnel and Records Management in September, at least 8,000 other cops have applied for reassignment nearer to their places of residence.

Of which, 4,742 personnel have signified their intent to transfer to Metro Manila, while 841 police officers applied for transfer to Calabarzon, 475 personnel to Central Luzon, 475 cops to the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region.

“This mass movement of personnel, initially covers inter-regional reassignment of personnel to their hometowns and places of permanent residence to give them a strong sense of ownership of their own locality and, in the process, induce better performance,” said Cascolan.

He emphasized that reassigned personnel will strictly observe the required health standards and protocols in all phases of the program to ensure that workplace measures, rules, and regulations are complied with to prevent and control the spread of COVID-19.

— Franco Luna