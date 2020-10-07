PAGASA: Scattered rainshowers to persist in NCR, other parts of the country due to LPA

MANILA, Philippines — State weather bureau PAGASA on Wednesday afternoon said the tropical storm outside the Philippine Area of Responsibility is no longer expected to enter the country, but rains will persist due to a low pressure area.

Tropical storm Chan-hom (international name) was last spotted at 3 p.m. at 1,440 kilometers east northeast of extreme northern Luzon and no longer has a direct effect on the country's weather condition.

The low pressure area, still at 90 kilometers off Daet, Camarines Sur, has a small chance of developing into a storm in the next 48 hours.

But the southwest monsoon or the Habagat is also helping the LPA bring rains throughout the Philippines.

Cloudy skies and scattered rainshowers will continue until tomorrow Thursday in the Cordillera Administrative Region, Central Luzon, Metro Manila, Bicol Region, Mimaropa and Calabarzon.

The weather condition in Metro Manila is seen to prolong even over the weekend, PAGASA added, with temperatures between 24 to 31 degree celsius.

Northern parts of the country, such as Ilocos Region, Cagayan Valley including Batanes and Babuyan Islands, will possibly see a fair weather with a chance of isolated light rains.

Visayas and Mindanao, also have a high chance of experiencing rains and thunderstorm still due to the LPA and the Habagat.

Gale warning has been raised in Batanes, northern coast of Cagayan including Babuyan Islands, Ilocos Norte and Ilocus Sur, with fishermen and small boats not allowed to sail, as wave height is expected to reach at least 4.5 meters.