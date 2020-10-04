#VACCINEWATCHPH
Bong Go sends aid to Davao, Samal fire victims
(The Philippine Star) - October 4, 2020 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Sen. Bong Go has partnered with various government agencies to send aid to fire victims in Davao City and Samal island.

On Wednesday, 52 families in Barangay Lapu-Lapu, Agdao, Davao City who lost their homes in a fire on Sept. 27 received assistance.

Fourteen fire victims from Barangays Tagbaobo, Cogon, Toril, Sto. Niño and Peñaplata in the Island Garden City of Samal were given relief aid on Thursday.

“May dala akong mga food packs, masks, face shields, cash assistance, vitamins at medicine para sa inyong lahat at para maitawid kayo sa sitwasyon ninyo ngayon. Mayroon din kaming ibibigay na pagkain para sa inyo,” Go said in a video call.

“’Yung mask at face shield, suotin ninyo para hindi kayo magkasakit lalo na ngayon na may COVID-19,” he said.

Go gave away bicycles to selected beneficiaries.

The office of the senator coordinated with the Departments of Health, Social Welfare and Development, Trade and Industry and Labor and Employment; National Housing Authority, Presidential Commission for the Urban Poor, Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corp. and Technical Education Skills Development Authority to provide additional aid to fire victims in Davao City.

