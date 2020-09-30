#VACCINEWATCHPH
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
LIVE: COVID-19 IN THE PHILIPPINES
COVER STORIES
EXPLAINERS
Manila LGU offers free swab tests for certain workers in the city
Residents commute to work on bicycles in Manila on September 28, 2020. More commuters are taking to bicycles as a means to get to work amid the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic in the Philippine capital, as few public transport including buses and jeepneys are allowed to ferry passengers as part of health protocols imposed by authorities.
AFP/AC Dimatatac
Manila LGU offers free swab tests for certain workers in the city
(Philstar.com) - September 30, 2020 - 10:58am

MANILA, Philippines — Swab testing for COVID-19 will be free for certain workers in Manila City.

Manila Mayor Isko Moreno said Wednesday that the city government is offering free RT-PCR testing for employees of malls, hotels, restaurants and supermarkets; vendors in public markets; and drivers of e-trikes, pedicabs, tricycles, jeepneys and buses operating in the Philippine capital.

The Manila Public Information Office said Wednesday that Moreno issued Executive Order No. 39 directing the city’s health department to provide free swab tests to the workers after the Sta. Ana Hospital’s second molecular laboratory was launched on Tuesday.

The hospital’s new molecular laboratory can process about 1,000 swab tests a day, the Manila PIO said.

Moreno also said that the heads of the Manila Bureau of Permits and Licensing Office, the Department of Tourism, Culture and Arts of Manila and the Manila Traffic and Parking Bureau are “further directed to require establishments under their jurisdiction to require filing up mandatory health declaration forms for contact tracing purposes.”

In an interview with CNN Philippines “New Day,” Moreno explained that as Manila continues to open up businesses, they wanted to give the public that they are interacting with healthy individuals.

“We have already tested, through RT-PCR, 27,280 persons as of yesterday. On mass testing through serology anti-body laboratory testing, we reached 71,258,” he said in a mix of English and Filipino.

He said those who want to be tested can go anytime to Sta. Ana Hospital, while city government officials will also go around to facilitate COVID-19 tests, such as in transportation loading and unloading stations, bus stations, or in malls.

Moreno also said that the free COVID-19 tests will be conducted daily.

He added that the city “finds it imperative to provide the employees of these establishments with free RT-PCR testing as the city’s proactive initiative in balancing health and economy for the general welfare of Manileños.”

Health authorities on Tuesday logged 2,025 new COVID-19 infections, pushing the national tally to 309,303. — Kristine Joy Patag

ISKO MORENO MANILA NOVEL CORONAVIRUS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Teacher caught having sex with student in classroom
By Raymund Catindig | 5 days ago
A 39-year-old public school teacher was arrested after he was allegedly caught having sex with his student in a classroom...
Nation
fbfb
Villar: Las Piñas river is ‘life artery’
By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 11 hours ago
The Las Piñas-Zapote River continues to play an important role as a “life artery for the people of Las Piñas...
Nation
fbfb
Man found dead in car trunk
By Ed Amoroso | September 30, 2020 - 12:00am
The body of a man was discovered in the trunk of a car abandoned along the road in Barangay Lawa, Calamba City yesterday.
Nation
fbfb
Alabang golf course closed over quarantine violation
By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | September 30, 2020 - 12:00am
The Muntinlupa City government ordered the closure of the Alabang Country Club’s golf course on Monday after some members allegedly held a golf tournament on Aug. 29.
Nation
fbfb
Manila, Ayala Group open new molecular lab
By Rey Galupo | September 30, 2020 - 12:00am
The city government of Manila has partnered with the Ayala Group of Companies in the construction of a new molecular laboratory at the Sta. Ana Hospital.
Nation
fbfb
Latest
PAL, AirAsia to resume flights to Boracay
By Richmond Mercurio | 11 hours ago
Flag carrier Philippine Airlines will resume its flights to Boracay tomorrow following the government’s decision to...
Nation
fbfb
‘Spike in COVID-19 cases won’t delay Baguio reopening’
By Artemio Dumlao | 11 hours ago
It’s all systems go for the reopening of this city to local tourists despite an increase in the number of coronavirus...
Nation
fbfb
Water supply cut for Metro Manila
By Louise Maureen Simeon | 11 hours ago
The National Water Resources Board will decrease the allocation for Metro Manila and nearby provinces starting tomorrow since...
Nation
fbfb
Jeepney drivers seek Supreme Court help
By Evelyn Macairan | 11 hours ago
A group of jeepney drivers filed a petition before the Supreme Court yesterday, claiming that the Land Transportation Franchising...
Nation
fbfb
Batanes records 1st COVID-19 case
By Emmanuel Tupas | September 30, 2020 - 12:00am
No province in the country has been spared from the coronavirus disease 2019. Batanes, which had been COVID-free since March, recorded its first case yesterday.
Nation
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with