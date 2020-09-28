Isko Moreno implements suspension order on barangay officials over SAP anomalies

MANILA, Philippines — Manila Mayor Isko Moreno on Monday implemented the Office of the Ombudsman’s suspension order against five barangay officials over irregularities in the implementation of the government cash aid during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a statement, the Manila Public Information Office said the five barangay officials were slapped with preventive suspension without pay for six months by Ombudsman Samuel Martires.

The Ombudsman’s suspension order furnished to Moreno states that the directive is for “immediate implementation.”

“Upon receipt of the Ombudsman’s order, the mayor issued the memoranda to immediately suspend the five barangay officials,” the Manila PIO also said.

“The mayor, together with Manila Barangay Bureau chief Romeo Bagay and DILG Manila Field Office chief Attorney Rolynne Javier, signed the memoranda against the five barangay officials during the regular directional meeting on Monday morning, September 28,” it added.

The following barangay officials are ordered suspended immediately over the following charges and investigations:

Barangay 123 Chairman Mario Banal, for grave misconduct, conduct prejudicial to the best interest of service, abuse of authority and gross dishonesty. First-ranking councilor Ricardo Caravana Jr. will take over as acting barangay chief.

Barangay 11 Chairman Leonard Rector, pending the probe into a complaint filed by the office of Interior Undersecretary for Barangay Affairs Martin Diño. First-ranking village councilor Nelisa Reyes Ong will take over as acting barangay chief.

Barangay 449 Chairman Romeo Garcia, for grave misconduct, dishonesty and conduct unbecoming of a public official. First-ranking village councilor Nestor Mamaril will take over as acting barangay chief.

Barangay 418 Chairman Jonas Bartolome, pending probe for complaints of alleged grave misconduct, serious dishonesty prejudicial to the best interest of service, and abuse of authority. First-ranking village councilor Teofilo Ferrer Jr. will take over as acting barangay chief.

Barangay 283 Chairman Niño Anthony Magno, for a complaint from the office of Undersecretary Diño for grave misconduct, conduct prejudicial to the best interest of the service, abuse of authority, serious dishonesty and violation of Republic Act 6713 . First-ranking village councilor Alma Bacani will take over as acting barangay chief.

SAP anomalies

Manila PIO chief Julius Leonen confirmed to Philstar.com that the suspension order were over government probe into anomalies in the distribution of the Social Amelioration Program.

The Department of the Interior and Local Government on September 12 said the Ombudsman placed some 89 punong barangays under preventive suspension over anomalies and irregularities in the implementation of the first tranche of the Social Amelioriation Program.

The Ombudsman order, according to the DILG, read “the evidence on record shows that the guilt of these punong barangays is strong and the charges against them involve Serious Dishonesty, Grave Misconduct, Abuse of Authority and Conduct Prejudicial to the Best Interest of the Service which may warrant removal from service.”

The DILG added that the Philippine National Police-Criminal Investigation and Detection Group has already filed complaints against 447 individuals for violations of RA 3019 (Anti-Graft and Corrupt Practices Act), RA 11469 (Bayanihan Act I), and RA 6713 (Code of Conduct of Government Officials and Employees), among others, again in relation to the implementation of the Social Amelioration. — Kristine Joy Patag