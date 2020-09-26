#VACCINEWATCHPH
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
LIVE: COVID-19 IN THE PHILIPPINES
COVER STORIES
EXPLAINERS
Soldiers seize BIFF makeshift bomb-making facility in Maguindanao
Among the cache of explosives soldiers recovered were projectiles already emptied of blasting powder, a vital component of improvised roadside bombs.
Philstar.com/John Unson
Soldiers seize BIFF makeshift bomb-making facility in Maguindanao
John Unson (Philstar.com) - September 26, 2020 - 3:54pm

MAGUINDANAO, Philippines — Soldiers found Friday in an upland area in Ampatuan town some 50 kilos of ordnance convertible to improvised explosive devices and materials for roadside bombs.

The IED components were piled in a shelter in an abandoned enclave of the Dawlah Islamiya, also known as the outlawed Bangsamoro Islamic Freedom Fighters, subject of continuing offensive since last week by units of the Army’s 6th Infantry Division.

Major Gen. Juvymax Uy, 6th ID’s commander, said Saturday the cache, hidden in a hinterland spot in Barangay Salman in Ampatuan, Maguindanao, was discovered by personnel of the 1st Mechanized Battalion running after Dawlah Islamiya bomb-makers villagers have spotted converging in the area early on.

Among the IED materials collected by an Army bomb disposal team that sifted through the makeshift BIFF ordnance depot where a 105 cannon round, a 60 millimeter mortar projectile, containers filled with incendiary powder and components for improvised detonators that can be activated from a distance using mobile phones.

BIFF bandits are experts in collecting dud cannon and mortar projectiles, fired from Army camps as artillery support for troops chasing them, that they convert into IEDs using blasting contraptions attached to mobile phones.

EOD operatives also recovered hidden underneath the piles of the IED materials a compilation of schematic diagrams of powerful roadside bombs that can be fashioned from anti-tank rockets, 40 millimeter grenade projectiles and explosives made of ammonium nitrate packed with metal fragments with jagged edges. 

Units of 6th ID and the Philippine Navy’s 1st Marine Brigade have been clearing from BIFF presence since last week the hinterlands in Maguindanao’s Ampatuan and Shariff Aguak towns after local villagers reported sightings of suspects in recent deadly bombings in central Mindanao.

Uy said the operation was launched after vigilant sectors reported a plot by the BIFF to pull off bombings to disprove a notion that the deaths of more than 50 members in Army offensives from late 2019 to August this year and the surrender of almost 200 terrorists from its fold in recent months starting 2018 have not weakened its capability to perpetrate terror attacks.

Uy said he is thankful to local officials and traditional Moro elders for continuously providing the 6th ID with information pertaining to the activities of the BIFF, which operates in the fashion of the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria.

Uy said the group is known for its impunity in bombing non-military targets, public conveyances and commercial establishments to avenge losses in encounters with pursuing state security forces, or if demands for “protection money” are not met.

BANGSAMORO ISLAMIC FREEDOM FIGHTER
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Teacher caught having sex with student in classroom
By Raymund Catindig | 1 day ago
A 39-year-old public school teacher was arrested after he was allegedly caught having sex with his student in a classroom...
Nation
fbfb
Actress sues ex-broadcaster over pregnancy rumor
By Rey Galupo | 16 hours ago
Actress Julia Barretto filed a cybercrime complaint against former broadcaster Jay Sonza before the National Bureau of Investigation...
Nation
fbfb
NBI official, brod in BI nabbed for extortion
By Rey Galupo | 3 days ago
A National Bureau of Investigation official and his brother, who works in the Bureau of Immigration, were arrested in an entrapment...
Nation
fbfb
Marine transport service manager killed
By Rey Galupo | September 26, 2020 - 12:00am
An operations manager of a marine transport service firm died before dawn yesterday, around 12 hours after he was ambushed in Tondo, Manila.
Nation
fbfb
4 online child sex abuse victims rescued
By Emmanuel Tupas | September 26, 2020 - 12:00am
Four minors believed to be victims of online sexual exploitation were rescued in Taguig City on Thursday.
Nation
fbfb
Latest
Quezon City police round up 95 quarantine violators in local resto-bar
By Ratziel San Juan | 48 minutes ago
Quezon City police arrested 95 people early Saturday morning for violating the city's quarantine and health protocols at a...
Nation
fbfb
‘Don’t use pandemic to delay 2022 polls’
By Christina Mendez | 16 hours ago
The 2022 national elections should push through as scheduled under the 1987 Constitution despite the onset of the coronavirus...
Nation
fbfb
Groups oppose Duterte Youth nominee
By Sheila Crisostomo | 16 hours ago
Youth leaders and a poll watchdog yesterday opposed the impending proclamation of Ducielle Cardema as representative of the...
Nation
fbfb
Another Cayetano staff catches virus
By Edu Punay | 16 hours ago
Another staff of Speaker Alan Peter Cayetano has tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the number of confirmed cases in the...
Nation
fbfb
SC allows virtual hearings nationwide
By Robertzon Ramirez | 16 hours ago
The Supreme Court started allowing virtual hearings nationwide on Thursday amid the rising cases of COVID-19 in the cou...
Nation
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with