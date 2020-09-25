#VACCINEWATCHPH
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
LIVE: COVID-19 IN THE PHILIPPINES
COVER STORIES
EXPLAINERS
6 provinces report new ASF outbreaks
At the Laging Handa press briefing yesterday, Agriculture Secretary William Dar said new cases of the swine disease were reported in Albay, Quirino, Batangas, Quezon, Laguna and Cavite.
AFP/File
6 provinces report new ASF outbreaks
Louise Maureen Simeon (The Philippine Star) - September 25, 2020 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — African swine fever (ASF) has continued to spread in the country, with new outbreaks recorded in six provinces.

At the Laging Handa press briefing yesterday, Agriculture Secretary William Dar said new cases of the swine disease were reported in Albay, Quirino, Batangas, Quezon, Laguna and Cavite.

“The DA (Department of Agriculture) is there in partnership with local government units to implement elevated quarantine measures,” Dar said.

Dar said the DA has been strictly implementing movement protocols of hogs and pork products, heightened surveillance and culling of infected pigs.

In its latest report to the World Organization for Animal Health, the Philippines said 33,406 additional pigs were culled, bringing the total to 370,393 since August 2019.

The country logged 5,442 ASF cases, according to latest data.

At least 1,119 barangays in 28 provinces in nine regions were affected.

The DA has been giving indemnification of P5,000 per head to those who surrender their hogs for culling. More than P700 million under the DA’s quick response fund was released to indemnify affected hog raisers.

An initial budget of P400 million was alloted to restock and repopulate the swine industry.

Narciso Edillo, DA-Cagayan Valley regional director, said 288 barangays in Cagayan Valley were affected during the second wave of the outbreak, which started before the third quarter of this year.

Edillo said 19,000 pigs were culled in the region.

The swine disease was detected in 23 towns in Isabela, five in Cagayan and four in Quirino.

Nueva Vizcaya and Batanes remain ASF-free.

Edillo said the DA would provide P2 million in financial assistance to affected hog raisers in Cagayan Valley. – Victor Martin

ASF
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
NBI official charged over ‘pastillas’ scam
By Marc Jayson Cayabyab | 1 day ago
The National Bureau of Investigation yesterday filed criminal charges against an NBI official for allegedly receiving bribes...
Nation
fbfb
7 UAE-bound Pinays intercepted at NAIA
By Robertzon Ramirez | September 25, 2020 - 12:00am
Government agents at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport intercepted recently seven Filipinas bound for the United Arab Emirates after they allegedly presented fake working permits.
Nation
fbfb
GCQ or MGCQ? Mayors to decide on Sunday
By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 1 day ago
Metro Manila mayors will decide on Sunday whether to maintain the general community quarantine or downgrade the status to...
Nation
fbfb
Qatar abolishes Kafala system
By Mayen Jaymalin | September 25, 2020 - 12:00am
Overseas Filipino workers displaced by the coronavirus pandemic in Qatar can now easily look for new employment, the Department of Labor and Employment reported on Wednesday.
Nation
fbfb
NBI official, brod in BI nabbed for extortion
By Rey Galupo | 2 days ago
A National Bureau of Investigation official and his brother, who works in the Bureau of Immigration, were arrested in an entrapment...
Nation
fbfb
Latest
DOT: Remove age restriction for Boracay tourists
By Catherine Talavera | 1 hour ago
Tourists regardless of age should be allowed to visit Boracay when it reopens to visitors from areas under general community...
Nation
fbfb
STL resumption in more areas OK’d
By Rainier Allan Ronda | 1 hour ago
Small town lottery operations will resume in seven more areas.
Nation
fbfb
Metro LGUs to distribute gadgets for distance learning
1 hour ago
Local governments in Metro Manila will begin distributing next week gadgets for the distance learning of students ahead of...
Nation
fbfb
Cite DENR in contempt over Manila beach, SC asked
By Evelyn Macairan | 1 hour ago
The Supreme Court was asked yesterday to cite the Department of Environment and Natural Resources in contempt for dumping...
Nation
fbfb
3 soldiers wounded in Maguindanao blast
By John Unson | September 25, 2020 - 12:00am
Three soldiers were wounded in a roadside bombing in Ampatuan, Maguindanao on Wednesday.
Nation
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with