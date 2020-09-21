Beware of extortionists, local execs told

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of the Interior and Local Government has warned local chief executives not to fall for extortionists who pose as DILG officials asking for money in exchange for assistance in their pending cases.

DILG Undersecretary and spokesman Jonathan Malaya said they have received reports that impostors tell local officials that they will help clear pending investigations against them in exchange for cash.

“Any claim that they will be cleared of pending charges for a fee is a hoax,” Malaya said.

He said there was an instance when a mayor was asked by an individual posing as a senior official that the DILG would donate 2,800 sacks of rice, but the mayor should send P20,000 for transportation costs.

“Let the public be warned that senior officials of the DILG do not call LGUs asking for favors. It is prudent to always check and consult our provincial DILG office to confirm before believing or sending money to these con artists,” Malaya said.

The DILG has received complaints of extortion from local executives from Laguna, Quezon, Camarines Sur, Masbate, Pangasinan, Cagayan, Iloilo, Leyte and Cotabato.

The DILG has ordered the Philippine National Police Criminal Investigation and Detection Group to look into the incidents and arrest the perpetrators.

Malaya advised the public to be careful in dealing with individuals pretending to have connections with the DILG.