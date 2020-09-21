#VACCINEWATCHPH
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
LIVE: COVID-19 IN THE PHILIPPINES
COVER STORIES
EXPLAINERS
Government readies assistance for 2 survivors of sunken ship
Mayen Jaymalin (The Philippine Star) - September 21, 2020 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — The government is readying livelihood and other assistance for the two Filipinos who survived the sinking of a cattle ship off the coast of Japan, Labor Secretary Silvestre Bello said yesterday.

M/V Gulf Livestock 1’s chief officer Eduardo Sareno and crewman Jay-nel Rosales are on quarantine after they arrived in Manila on Saturday.

They will be allowed to go home as soon as they test negative for COVID-19, Bello said.

Sareno and Rosales were rescued by the Japanese Coast Guard days after the Panamanian-flagged ship sank.

Bello said they are looking at possible jobs for Sareno and Rosales in other shipping companies in case they want to go back to work.

The DOLE is coordinating with foreign employers who are in need of seafarers, he said.

The remains of Joel Cañete, another Filipino crewman, were flown to his family in General Santos City last week. Authorities said 36 Filipinos, two New Zealanders and two Australians remain missing.

SHIP
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
'Upwelling' due to rain likely cause of Manila Bay fish kill — BFAR
By Jonathan de Santos | 13 hours ago
BFAR said its water quality testing found a low level of dissolved oxygen in samples collected in the area.
Nation
fbfb
PNP to help enforce quarantine rules in Tagaytay
By Emmanuel Tupas | 1 day ago
The Philippine National Police and the local government of Tagaytay yesterday vowed to work together to ensure the strict...
Nation
fbfb
PNP investigates Nazarene procession
By Emmanuel Tupas | 5 days ago
The Philippine National Police yesterday ordered a probe on the procession of the Black Nazarene in Quiapo, Manila on Monday...
Nation
fbfb
P.1 million reward up for tip on MTPB enforcer’s killers
By Marc Jayson Cayabyab | 1 day ago
Mayor Isko Moreno yesterday offered a P100,000 reward to anyone who could give information on three persons accused of killing...
Nation
fbfb
IED found, disarmed near Jolo police office
By John Unson | 15 hours ago
The improvised explosive device was left near the police’s Maritime Office at one side of the wharf, where a number...
Nation
fbfb
Latest
Stolen image of Infant Jesus returns home
By Evelyn Macairan | September 21, 2020 - 12:00am
A centuries-old image of the Infant Jesus stolen 32 years ago will be returned to a church in Malitbog, Southern Leyte.
Nation
fbfb
Government readies assistance for 2 survivors of sunken ship
By Mayen Jaymalin | September 21, 2020 - 12:00am
The government is readying livelihood and other assistance for the two Filipinos who survived the sinking of a cattle ship off the coast of Japan, Labor Secretary Silvestre Bello said yesterday.
Nation
fbfb
Burned portion of Skyway Stage 3 replaced – Villar
By Jose Rodel Clapano | September 21, 2020 - 12:00am
The portion of the Metro Manila Skyway Stage 3 project that collapsed following a fire in Pandacan, Manila last February has been replaced, the Department of Public Works and Highways announced last week.
Nation
fbfb
6/55 lotto prize to hit P124.5 million
By Rainier Allan Ronda | September 21, 2020 - 12:00am
The Grand Lotto 6/55 jackpot is expected to reach P124.5 million for tonight’s draw, the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office announced yesterday.
Nation
fbfb
288 nurses needed in Bacolod
By Gilbert Bayoran | September 21, 2020 - 12:00am
More nurses are needed in hospitals in this city to help reduce the transmission of coronavirus disease 2019 or COVID-19, Mayor Evelio Leonardia said yesterday.
Nation
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with