Government readies assistance for 2 survivors of sunken ship

MANILA, Philippines — The government is readying livelihood and other assistance for the two Filipinos who survived the sinking of a cattle ship off the coast of Japan, Labor Secretary Silvestre Bello said yesterday.

M/V Gulf Livestock 1’s chief officer Eduardo Sareno and crewman Jay-nel Rosales are on quarantine after they arrived in Manila on Saturday.

They will be allowed to go home as soon as they test negative for COVID-19, Bello said.

Sareno and Rosales were rescued by the Japanese Coast Guard days after the Panamanian-flagged ship sank.

Bello said they are looking at possible jobs for Sareno and Rosales in other shipping companies in case they want to go back to work.

The DOLE is coordinating with foreign employers who are in need of seafarers, he said.

The remains of Joel Cañete, another Filipino crewman, were flown to his family in General Santos City last week. Authorities said 36 Filipinos, two New Zealanders and two Australians remain missing.