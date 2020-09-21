6/55 lotto prize to hit P124.5 million
Rainier Allan Ronda (The Philippine Star) - September 21, 2020 - 12:00am
MANILA, Philippines — The Grand Lotto 6/55 jackpot is expected to reach P124.5 million for tonight’s draw, the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO) announced yesterday.
Royina Garma, PCSO general manager, said nobody guessed the six-digit winning combination 48-36-43-39-06-10, which carried a prize of P120,024,398 million on Saturday night.
Seven bettors won P100,000 each after picking five digits of the winning combination.
The PCSO has resumed lotto games in areas under general community quarantine and modified GCQ.
