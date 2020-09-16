#VACCINEWATCHPH
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
LIVE: COVID-19 IN THE PHILIPPINES
COVER STORIES
EXPLAINERS
BARMM executive office open after two-week disinfection
This file photo shows the executive building of the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao.
via The STAR/John Unson
BARMM executive office open after two-week disinfection
John Unson (Philstar.com) - September 16, 2020 - 1:43pm

COTABATO CITY, Philippines — The executive office of the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao reopened Wednesday following two weeks of disinfection after a number of employees got infected with coronavirus.

The two-storey building, where Chief Minister Ahod Ebrahim holds office, is in the center of BARMM’s 32-hectare capitol in Cotabato City.

Employees will work in shifts to prevent overcrowding in all departments under the Office of the Chief Minister, or OCM.

"People coming in to transact with the OCM must abide with strict anti-COVID-19 rules like mandatory wearing of facemasks and face shields and social distancing," the regional spokesperson, Local Government Minister Naguib Sinarimbo, said Wednesday morning. 

No fewer than 20 BARMM employees and at least two senior regional officials, one of them a member of the 80-seat interim regional parliament, have been afflicted with COVID-19.

Sinarimbo said they are also imposing stringent anti-COVID-19 measures in offices of all agencies under the regional government to prevent more employees from getting infected with COVID-19.

BANGSAMORO AUTONOMOUS REGION IN MUSLIM MINDANAO NOVEL CORONAVIRUS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
16 held for partying in Taguig
By Emmanuel Tupas | September 16, 2020 - 12:00am
Sixteen persons were accosted while partying in Taguig City over the weekend, violating quarantine protocols, after a concerned citizen reported them to the Philippine National Police newly created Facebook pag...
Nation
fbfb
Woman named Army artillery unit commander
By Michael Punongbayan | September 16, 2020 - 12:00am
The Philippine Army’s 2nd Field Artillery Battalion under the Army Artillery Regiment operating in Davao del Sur, Sarangani and parts of North Cotabato has a female battery commander.
Nation
fbfb
Quarantine violations reported to task force on Facebook result in 16 arrests
By Franco Luna | 23 hours ago
The operation, the task force said, resulted from the report of a social media user "who provided the local police...
Nation
fbfb
Cavitex lane closed for 3 months
By Christian Imperio | September 16, 2020 - 12:00am
The innermost southbound lane of the Manila-Cavite Expressway will be closed for three months to pave the way for the construction of the Light Rail Transit Line 1 Cavite extension project, according to the Light...
Nation
fbfb
Calabarzon’s most wanted nabbed in North Cotabato
By Ed Amoroso | September 16, 2020 - 12:00am
A leader of a criminal gang tagged as the most wanted person in Calabarzon was arrested in North Cotabato on Monday.
Nation
fbfb
Latest
1 hour ago
BARMM executive office open after two-week disinfection
By John Unson | 1 hour ago
Employees will work in shifts to prevent overcrowding in all departments under the Office of the Chief Minister, or OCM.
Nation
fbfb
IATF extends MECQ in Nueva Vizcaya town
By Raymund Catindig | September 16, 2020 - 12:00am
The Regional Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases has approved the extension of the modified enhanced community quarantine in Solano, Nueva Vizcaya until Sept. 30.
14 hours ago
Nation
fbfb
Boy, 5, drowns in irrigation canal
By Raymund Catindig | September 16, 2020 - 12:00am
A five-year-old boy drowned while his mother was washing clothes in an irrigation canal in Barangay Sta. Cruz, San Manuel, Isabela on Monday.
14 hours ago
Nation
fbfb
‘No appointment, no entry’ policy adopted in POEA
By Mayen Jaymalin | September 16, 2020 - 12:00am
Overseas Filipino workers and other clients are now required to set an appointment to enter Philippine Overseas Employment Administration offices.
14 hours ago
Nation
fbfb
Grab resumes 24-hour food, delivery service in Metro Manila
By Richmond Mercurio | September 16, 2020 - 12:00am
Grab yesterday announced that GrabFood and GrabExpress would be operating 24/7 in Metro Manila starting today.
14 hours ago
Nation
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with