44 Koronadal City health office personnel under quarantine after workers test positive for COVID-19
A health worker undergoes swabbing for COVID-19 at the Mandaluyong Medical Center as the local government starts mass testing for the virus.
John Unson (Philstar.com) - September 9, 2020 - 6:46pm

KORONADAL CITY, Philippines — Forty-four employees in the city health office here are now under quarantine after four co-workers tested positive for COVID-19 this week.

This was confirmed Wednesday by physician Edito Vego, chief of the Koronadal City health office.

He said all four CHO employees afflicted with coronavirus infection are asymptomatic.

Vego said all four patients are in stable condition.

He said the 44 CHO employees who had contacts with their four co-workers are now being provided with adequate health interventions while under quarantine.

“Contact-tracing outside of their offices and in their homes is now being initiated,” Vego said Wednesday

The regional office of the Department of Health-12 announced Wednesday that five COVID-19 patients in Cotabato City have recovered from the disease.

The DOH-12 reported, however, that there are 23 more new COVID-19 cases in the region.

Region 12 covers the cities of General Santos, Cotabato, Kidapawan, Tacurong and Koronadal and the provinces of Sarangani, South Cotabato, North Cotabato and Sultan Kudarat provinces.

The DOH-12 also reported that the region has 23 new COVID-19 cases discovered in the past three days.

The DOH-12 said 17 of the 23 patients are in South Cotabato.

The region has, since April, recorded 641 COVID-19 cases with 361 full recoveries.

The DOH-12 said there are still 267 active COVID-19 patients in the region being treated in different isolation facilities.

