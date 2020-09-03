Driver who hit cyclist nurse in Manila surrenders

MANILA, Philippines — The driver of the vehicle that hit nurse Renz Jayson Perez while he was riding a bike last week surrendered to the Office of Manila Mayor Isko Moreno on Thursday.

The Manila Police District identified the suspect as Mohamad Ali Sulaiman, the city’s public information office said in a statement. Sulaiman was driving the black Mitsubishi pick-up that hit Perez while he was riding his bike at the corner of Padre Burgos and Orosa streets in Manila on Aug. 23, 2020.

“Sulaiman was accompanied by his sister and vehicle owner, Sauda Bacaye, together with [lawyer] William F. Delos Santos and Metro Manila Muslim Community for Justice and Peace chairman Datu Basher 'Bong' Alonto,” the Manila PIO added.

Bacaye, owner of the vehicle, surrendered to authorities last week, but denied that she was behind the wheel when the accident happened.

Sulaiman, meanwhile, sought for forgiveness. In his meeting with Moreno, broadcasted live on Facebook, he said: "Gusto ko lang pong humingi ng kapatawaran sa nagawa kong aksidente at ako'y hindi muna lumitaw dahil ako'y nadala ng aking takot at ko'y maghahanap muna ng malalapitan na pwedeng tumulong katulad ni Bong Alonto at siya 'yung naging [tulay sa] pagpunta kay Mayor [Moreno].”

(I want to ask for forgiveness for the accident and I did not appear immediately due to fear and to find someone who can help me, like Alonto, to reach Moreno.)

Sulaiman will face complaint for reckless imprudence resulting in homicide, the Manila PIO said citing information from the police.

Moreno for his part assured that Sulaiman will be afforded due process. The city mayor also reminded Bacaye of her responsibility as the owner of the car that hit Perez.

"Ang pakiusap ko lang kung pupwede, sana matulungan niyo yung pamilya ng naulila. 'Yun ang pakiusap ko sa inyo. 'Yung hustisya naman kakaharapin naman ni (Solaiman) iyon," Moreno also said.

Perez is not the first casualty in accidents involving cyclists, as Metro Manila remains in lockdown with limited public transportation options. In April, Dr. Maria Teresa Dajao was also killed after she was hit by a truck while biking on her way home from work.

The Department of Health last week reiterated its call for local government units to put up protected bike lanes amid continuing quarantine. It stressed that amid a lockdown, cycling is one of the effective ways to travel while physical distancing is being enforced and open ventilation is maintained—preventive measures in deterring the spread of the coronavirus.

“We also call on LGUs to ensure that traffic and law enforcement proactively ensure the safety of all road users—especially those using light mobility, and that violators are apprehended immediately,” the DOH said. — Kristine Joy Patag