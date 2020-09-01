CHR to investigate alleged military maltreatment of Aetas in Zambales

MANILA, Philippines — The Commission on Human Rights said it would investigate allegations that some member of an Aeta community in Zambales were assaulted and forced to eat human waste by military personnel.

In a statement Tuesday, the CHR expressed concern over the reported “cruel and degrading” treatment of some members of an Aeta community in San Marcelino town by the Philippine Army’s 7th Infantry Division.

Group Umahon Para Sa Repormang Agraryo (Umahon) reported Monday some Aetas were physically assaulted and detained. An individual was also reportedly forced to eat human waste.

This came after 659 families were evacuated due to alleged bombings of Aeta communities on August 21. Umahon claimed the militarization of the areas was meant to pave way for mining explorations of Dizon Copper-Silver Mines, Inc, which the communities oppose.

“The commission for its part, in conjunction with the ongoing military investigation, will be conducting its own separate investigation through its regional office to ensure impartiality and attain the truth in these allegations,” CHR spokesperson Jacqueline De Guia said.

7th ID investigating incident

In an interview on GMA’s "Unang Hirit", Maj. Amado Gutierrez, public affairs office chief of 7ID, said the military is conducting an investigation into the incident although he denied that the allegations happened.

Gutierrez said an encounter between soldiers and alleged members of the New People’s Army happened on August 21, which resulted in the arrest of some alleged rebels.

“Base sa result ng initial investigation, walang katotohanan ‘yung mga binibintang nila. Kung mapatunayan natin na totoo pala ang akusayon na nagpakain tayo ng dumi ng tao sa hinuli natin, binugbog natin, merong mechanisms ang Philippine Army to deal with this,” Gutierrez said, adding they do not tolerate maltreatment.

(Based on the results of initial investigation, there is no truth to their allegation. If we ever find out that their accusations that we fed someone human waste, that we assaulted them are true, the Philippine Army has mechanisms to deal with this.)

De Guia said the CHR “notes” the statement of Gutierrez that the military espouses the primacy of human rights in their operations “especially since the commission has always reminded members of the armed forces to adhere to the principles of human rights and international humanitarian law.” — Gaea Katreena Cabico