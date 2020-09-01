#VACCINEWATCHPH
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
COVID-19: FACILITIES FOR EMERGENCIES
LIVE: COVID-19 IN THE PHILIPPINES
COVER STORIES
EXPLAINERS
CHR to investigate alleged military maltreatment of Aetas in Zambales
Screengrab from Google Maps shows San Marcelino town in Zambales.
Google Maps
CHR to investigate alleged military maltreatment of Aetas in Zambales
(Philstar.com) - September 1, 2020 - 5:28pm

MANILA, Philippines — The Commission on Human Rights said it would investigate allegations that some member of an Aeta community in Zambales were assaulted and forced to eat human waste by military personnel.

In a statement Tuesday, the CHR expressed concern over the reported “cruel and degrading” treatment of some members of an Aeta community in San Marcelino town by the Philippine Army’s 7th Infantry Division.

Group Umahon Para Sa Repormang Agraryo (Umahon) reported Monday some Aetas were physically assaulted and detained. An individual was also reportedly forced to eat human waste.

This came after 659 families were evacuated due to alleged bombings of Aeta communities on August 21. Umahon claimed the militarization of the areas was meant to pave way for mining explorations of Dizon Copper-Silver Mines, Inc, which the communities oppose.

“The commission for its part, in conjunction with the ongoing military investigation, will be conducting its own separate investigation through its regional office to ensure impartiality and attain the truth in these allegations,” CHR spokesperson Jacqueline De Guia said.

7th ID investigating incident

In an interview on GMA’s "Unang Hirit", Maj. Amado Gutierrez, public affairs office chief of 7ID, said the military is conducting an investigation into the incident although he denied that the allegations happened.

Gutierrez said an encounter between soldiers and alleged members of the New People’s Army happened on August 21, which resulted in the arrest of some alleged rebels.

“Base sa result ng initial investigation, walang katotohanan ‘yung mga binibintang nila. Kung mapatunayan natin na totoo pala ang akusayon na nagpakain tayo ng dumi ng tao sa hinuli natin, binugbog natin, merong mechanisms ang Philippine Army to deal with this,” Gutierrez said, adding they do not tolerate maltreatment.

(Based on the results of initial investigation, there is no truth to their allegation. If we ever find out that their accusations that we fed someone human waste, that we assaulted them are true, the Philippine Army has mechanisms to deal with this.)

De Guia said the CHR “notes” the statement of Gutierrez that the military espouses the primacy of human rights in their operations “especially since the commission has always reminded members of the armed forces to adhere to the principles of human rights and international humanitarian law.” — Gaea Katreena Cabico

AETA COMMUNITIES COMMISSION ON HUMAN RIGHTS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Taguig village rejects Dito cell sites
By Michael Punongbayan | 3 days ago
Residents of the Armed Forces of the Philippines Officers Village Inc. in Western Bicutan, Taguig are up in arms over a plan...
Nation
fbfb
SUV hits steel bollards on EDSA
By Marc Jayson Cayabyab | September 1, 2020 - 12:00am
At least eight steel bollards along EDSA were uprooted after being hit by a sport utility vehicle on Sunday.
Nation
fbfb
Navotas COVID-19 cases decreasing
By Marc Jayson Cayabyab | 18 hours ago
Navotas Mayor Toby Tiangco yesterday expressed his gratitude to the city’s frontliners as cases of coronavirus disease...
Nation
fbfb
Padaca’s conviction for malversation upheld
By Elizabeth Marcelo | September 1, 2020 - 12:00am
The Sandiganbayan has upheld the conviction of former Isabela governor Grace Padaca for malversation in connection with the anomalous award of a P25-million agricultural project to a private organization in 200...
Nation
fbfb
PAO flagged over P10.8 million lease contracts
By Elizabeth Marcelo | September 1, 2020 - 12:00am
State auditors have questioned the legality of lease contracts amounting to P10.847 entered into by the Public Attorney’s Office with the private sector for office spaces last year.
Nation
fbfb
Latest
3 hours ago
Restrictions on religious gatherings in Metro Manila eased
3 hours ago
The government allowed religious gatherings of up to 10% of a venue’s capacity in Metro Manila, presidential spokesperson...
Nation
fbfb
18 hours ago
2 or 3 cyclones may enter Philippines this month
By Helen Flores | 18 hours ago
Two or three tropical cyclones are likely to enter the Philippine area of responsibility this month, the Philippine Atmospheric,...
Nation
fbfb
18 hours ago
Isko launches incentive strategy vs COVID-19
By Rey Galupo | 18 hours ago
Manila Mayor Isko Moreno is taking an incentive-based approach to curb the transmission of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19)...
Nation
fbfb
18 hours ago
Hunt on for taxi driver in fatal hit-and-run
By Rey Galupo | 18 hours ago
Police are hunting down a taxi driver who was involved in a hit-and-run accident that killed an elderly woman in San Andres...
Nation
fbfb
18 hours ago
LGUs urged: Build bike lanes, walking paths
By Neil Jayson Servallos | 18 hours ago
The Department of the Interior and Local Government yesterday urged local government units to construct protected biking lanes...
Nation
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with