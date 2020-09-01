Restrictions on religious gatherings in Metro Manila eased

MANILA, Philippines — The government once again relaxed restrictions on religious gatherings in Metro Manila, which remains under less stringent general community quarantine.

The government allowed religious gatherings of up to 10% of a venue’s capacity in Metro Manila, presidential spokesperson Harry Roque said Tuesday.

Related Stories Metro Manila, neighboring areas stay under GCQ

"Our bishops will be happy. The 10-percent seating capacity has been allowed. In NCR, religious gatherings up to 10% of a venue’s capacity—not just 10 people—were allowed," he said.

Roque said this was among the agreements reached by Metro Manila mayors.

The government first lifted the 10-person limit on religious gatherings in GCQ areas and in July and allowed attendance of 10-percent of seating capacity. Metro Manila and the provinces of Laguna, Cavite, Rizal and Bulacan were put back under modified enhanced community Qquarantine from August 4 to 18.

President Rodrigo Duterte late Monday announced that outbreak epicenter Metro Manila would remain under GCQ until the end of the month. Other areas under GCQ are Bulacan, Batangas, Tacloban City and Bacolod City.

Iligan City in Northern Mindanao was put under modified enhanced community quarantine, while the rest of the country was placed under modified GCQ.

The country’s confirmed coronavirus cases reached over 220,000. Of the figure, 157,403 have recovered, while 3,250 have died. — Gaea Katreena Cabico