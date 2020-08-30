#VACCINEWATCHPH
Westmincom air and naval assets ready for pursuit operations vs ASG
This June 2020 photo shows the Philippine Air Force's Air Combat Command
Air Combat Command - Philippine Air Force
Westmincom air and naval assets ready for pursuit operations vs ASG
Roel PareÃ±o (Philstar.com) - August 30, 2020 - 10:24am

ZAMBOANGA CITY, Philippines — Air and naval assets of forward military units are ready to assist in operation against the Abu Sayyaf in response to the August 24 bombings in Jolo, Sulu.

Maj. Gen. Corleto Vinluan Jr., Western Mindanao Command chief, made assessments of air and naval assets and capabilities as he visited the Air Combat Command (ACC) and Naval Forces Western Mindanao (NFWM) on Friday.

Vinluan was briefed by Maj. Gen. Marcelino Randy Tibayan of the ACC and Rear Adm. Erick Kagaoan of NFWM on their units' capabilities.

The Westmincom chief, who also earlier visited Jolo, said massive pursuit operations have been ongoing to neutralize those responsible for the twin bombings that left 14 killed and 78 others injured.

The military and police have confirmed that the suicide bombers behind the twin blases were widows of Abu Sayyaf terrorists. One was the widow of Norman Lasuca — the first confirmed Filipino suicide bomber — and Jumsah Talha, alias Abu Talha, an Abu Sayyaf-ISIS conduit who was killed in November 2019.

Vinluan said Mudzrimas Sawadjaan, alias Mundi, is now the subject of massive manhunt operations. Sawadjaan is a bomb expert and is the nephew of Abu Sayyaf group leader Hatib Hajan Sawadjaan.

"The operation has been on going to capture or neutralize Mundi Sawadjaan and the other perpetrators of the terror attack," Vinluan earlier said.

