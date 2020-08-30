After PNP warning, lawyer vows to wear mask, shield

MANILA, Philippines — After getting a stern warning from the Philippine National Police (PNP), lawyer Lorenzo Gadon yesterday promised to wear a face mask and a face shield in public.

However, Gadon insisted he is only putting on an act as he still does not believe that wearing personal protective equipment is necessary against COVID-19.

“Hindi ako naniniwala diyan pero magsusuot ako, pakitang tao,” he told reporters in a Viber message.

The PNP has ordered an investigation on Gadon after he was caught on video not wearing a face mask and a face shield during an interview with reporters in Manila on Thursday.

Gadon said he was wearing a face mask and a face shield when he filed a petition with the Supreme Court to rename the Ninoy Aquino International Airport and only removed the protective gear when he was interviewed by reporters.

Government officials involved with efforts to contain COVID-19 have stated that people should wear the protective equipment everytime they are in public.

PNP spokesman Brig. Gen. Bernard Banac said they will not hesitate to arrest Gadon if he will again violate quarantine protocols.

“We are giving him a warning that next time around he will do it again, he may face arrest and subject to the local ordinances of our local government units,” he told “The Chiefs” on One News/TV5.

Lt. Gen. Guillermo Eleazar, PNP deputy chief for operations, for his part advised reporters not to interview personalities who are defying quarantine measures.

“Either you remind them to observe the minimum health safety standard or refuse to interview them,” he said.