Sandigan: Strong evidence vs former Northern Cotabato lawmaker

NORTHERN COTABATO, Philippines — There is sufficent evidence to convict former North Cotabato congressman Gregorio Ipong for graft and malversation of public funds, according to the Sandiganbayan.

In a six-page resolution promulgated on Aug. 25, the anti-graft court’s sixth division denied Ipong’s motion to file a demurrer to evidence.

A demurrer would have allowed Ipong to do away with the presentation of his defense and seek the dismissal of the cases on the ground of the supposed weakness of evidence presented by the Office of the Ombudsman.

“If unrebutted, the same is prima facie sufficient to support a verdict of guilt against the accused,” the resolution read.

The sixth division said Ipong could still file his demurrer without leave of court but subject to the condition of the Rules of Court that he shall waive his right to present evidence and submit the case for judgment on the basis of the evidence presented by the prosecution.

Filed by the ombudsman in 2017, the cases stemmed from Ipong’s alleged misuse of his Priority Development Assistance Fund (PDAF) or pork barrel amounting to P4.9 million in 2007.

The ombudsman said Ipong endorsed the non-government organization Aaron Foundation Philippines Inc. to be the implementer of livelihood projects funded by his PDAF.

Field investigation showed the projects were “non-existent” or were never implemented.

The ombudsman dismissed Ipong as vice governor of North Cotabato in 2016 for grave misconduct and conduct prejudicial to the best interest of the service in connection with the case.