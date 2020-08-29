Teacher robbed, killed in Negros

BACOLOD CITY , Philippines — A 55-year-old teacher believed to be a victim of robbery was found dead at her residence in Barangay Aguisan, Himamaylan City, Negros Occidental on Wednesday.

Cecilia Adorador of Aguisan Elementary School suffered head injuries, according to Maj. Romeo Vargas, city police officer-in-charge.

Vargas said initial investigation showed that the victim was alone in her room when two men entered through a window and hit her with dumbbells.

P15.7-M smuggled cigarettes seized in Bulacan

Smuggled cigarettes worth at least P15.7 million were confiscated by Bureau of Customs (BOC) personnel in Bocaue, Bulacan on Tuesday.

The BOC said it received information on the smuggled cigarettes being kept in a warehouse, prompting a raid by members of its enforcement and security service quick reaction team.

The confiscated items were placed under the custody of the BOC for investigation and inventory. – Robertzon Ramirez