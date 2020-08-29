#VACCINEWATCHPH
Teacher robbed, killed in Negros
Gilbert Bayoran (The Philippine Star) - August 29, 2020 - 12:00am

BACOLOD CITY , Philippines —  A 55-year-old teacher believed to be a victim of robbery was found dead at her residence in Barangay Aguisan, Himamaylan City, Negros Occidental on Wednesday.

Cecilia Adorador of Aguisan Elementary School suffered head injuries, according to Maj. Romeo Vargas, city police officer-in-charge.

Vargas said initial investigation showed that the victim was alone in her room when two men entered through a window and hit her with dumbbells.

An investigation is ongoingP15.7-M smuggled cigarettes seized in Bulacan

Smuggled cigarettes worth at least P15.7 million were confiscated by Bureau of Customs (BOC) personnel in Bocaue, Bulacan on Tuesday.

The BOC said it received information on the smuggled cigarettes being kept in a warehouse, prompting a raid by members of its enforcement and security service quick reaction team.

The confiscated items were placed under the custody of the BOC for investigation and inventory. – Robertzon Ramirez

Barangay execs caught having sex on Zoom resign
By Emmanuel Tupas | August 28, 2020 - 12:00am
A barangay chairman and a treasurer in Dasmariñas City, Cavite caught having sex during a videoconference call on Zoom last week resigned from their posts on Wednesday.
Suspect in nurse’s fatal hit-and-run nabbed
By Marc Jayson Cayabyab | 1 day ago
A woman believed to be the driver of the car that killed a bicycle-riding nurse in a hit-and-run accident in Manila last week...
Pemberton pays victim’s kin P4.6 million
By Bebot Sison Jr. | 1 day ago
The family of transgender Jeffrey ”Jennifer” Laude who was killed by a US Marine received P4.6 million in civil...
PNP warns Gadon: Follow health protocols or face arrest
By Emmanuel Tupas | 1 day ago
The Philippine National Police yesterday warned lawyer Lorenzo Gadon to wear a face mask and a face shield while in public...
Entire Tuguegarao police force infected
By Raymund Catindig | August 28, 2020 - 12:00am
The police chief and the entire police force in this city have been infected with the coronavirus disease 2019 or COVID-19.
Quezon City buys land for 1,800 families
By Janvic Mateo | 2 hours ago
The Quezon City government has purchased a 14-hectare property to facilitate the transfer of land titles to some 1,800 informal...
PNP probes ‘barefaced’ lawyer
By Emmanuel Tupas | 2 hours ago
The Philippine National Police yesterday ordered an investigation on lawyer Lorenzo Gadon, who was caught on video not wearing...
3 PNP generals get new posts
By Emmanuel Tupas | 2 hours ago
Philippine National Police chief Gen. Archie Gamboa yesterday reassigned three PNP generals to new posts as part of another...
Taguig village rejects Dito cell sites
By Michael Punongbayan | 2 hours ago
Residents of the Armed Forces of the Philippines Officers Village Inc. in Western Bicutan, Taguig are up in arms over a plan...
PCG man’s death under investigation
By Robertzon Ramirez | 2 hours ago
he Philippine Coast Guard is closely working with the Manila Police District in investigating the death of Petty Officer...
