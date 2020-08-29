#VACCINEWATCHPH
PNP, DOH probe ex-Northern Samar mayor’s birthday bash
Miriam Desacada (The Philippine Star) - August 29, 2020 - 12:00am

NORTHERN SAMAR, Philippines — The police and Department of Health-Northern Samar office are looking into reports that a former mayor of Allen town had a birthday party attended by more than 500 people last week.

Provincial information officer John Allen Berbon said charges would be filed against those who hosted the party if evidence warrants.

The former mayor, Rod Lauren Suan, 44, and his partner, 28, reportedly tested positive for coronavirus disease 2019 a few days after the party.

Provincial health officer Rommel Francisco gave assurance that those who attended the birthday celebration are on quarantine and would be tested for COVID-19.

Francisco said the houses of the attendees would be marked with yellow ribbons and they would be provided food and other basic necessities until Sept. 3.

Suan’s brother Joey, the incumbent town mayor, who was among those who attended the gathering, denied claims that the number of visitors exceeded the limit set by the Inter-Agency Task Force on COVID-19.

“I stayed only in the party for around five minutes. The number of people was limited because we wanted to follow protocols,” the mayor said.

Records show that the former mayor and his partner are among the eight cases recorded in Northern Samar on Thursday.

