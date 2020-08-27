#VACCINEWATCHPH
Bangsamoro parliament calls for aid for families of casualties of Jolo bombings
Military personnel are seen at the scene of the explosion in Jolo, Sulu on August 24, 2020
(Philstar.com) - August 27, 2020 - 10:11pm

MANILA, Philippines — The Bangsamoro Transition Authority on Thursday condemned the bombings in Jolo and called for immediate financial assistance for the famlies of casualties in the twin blasts.

According to the Bureau of Public Information of the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao, these were formalized through Proposed Resolution No. 289 that the Bangsamoro parliament approved on Thursday.

"An initial news report said that the Ministry of Social Services and Development will respond to those displaced, the victims, and the survivors of the recent bombing," Member of Parliament Amir Mawallil is quoted in the BPI-BARMM press release as saying.

"Some of those who were affected and those who survived have the problem of how they're going back to their livelihood, since some of them are selling on the streets when the incident happened," he also said.

"The entire parliament is one with this resolution condemning the twin bombing in downtown Jolo, Sulu," MP Ziaur-Rahman Adiong also said.

Included as authors of the resolution are MPs Hatimil Hassan, Amir Mawallil, Eddie Alih, Abraham Burahan, Don Mustapha Loong, Jose Lorena, Al-Syed Sali, Laisa Alamia, Nabil Tan, Adzfar Usman, Suharto Ambolodto, Baintan Ampatuan, Rasul Ismael, and Rasol Mitmug Jr.

On Monday, BARMM Local Government Minister Naguib Sinarimbo said the Bangsamoro government condemns the twin bombings on Monday that left 14 people dead and at least 78 wounded.

He said BARMM Chief Minister Ahod Ebrahim, also known as Al Haj Murad, has directed the regional police to identify the culprits for prosecution.

"The BARMM leadership condemns these bombings in strongest terms. We also share with the grief of those who lost relatives in the incident," Sinarimbo said then.

