Retired military, police brass thumb down 'revolutionary government' call
In this photo from the July 25,2020 photo from the MRRD NECC - Revolutionary Government Facebook page, members of the group calling for a revolutionary government hold a gathering.
Artemio Dumlao (Philstar.com) - August 27, 2020 - 8:07pm

BAGUIO CITY, Philippines — A group calling itself Advocates for National Interest and composed mostly of retired generals who occupied top positions in the military, on Wednesday issued a statement opposing the establishemnt of a "revolutionary government" as proposed by a group supportive of President Rodrigo Duterte.

The proposal, made by the Mayor Rodrigo Roa Duterte - National Executive Coordinating Committee has been widely rejected by government officials, the Palace, and by President Duterte himself. 

"We are against the establishment of a revolutionary form of government because it is baseless, illegal, and will only add to the suffering of our people," the group, chaired by retired Lt. Gen. Edilberto Adan, said.

The group added that they are against any initiative from any sector that will undermine the Constitution, saying moves to change the government outside of the charter "will produce bigger problems than what it tries to solve."

ANI said wat the country needs now amid the pandemic is to "remain united under one Flag, one Constitution."

ANI members also commended the defense department and the leadership of the armed forces and the police for "their swift rejection of the call for the establishment of a revolutionary government."

