#VACCINEWATCHPH
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
COVID-19: FACILITIES FOR EMERGENCIES
LIVE: COVID-19 IN THE PHILIPPINES
COVER STORIES
EXPLAINERS
Apayao reports first COVID-19 death
This map from Google Maps shows Apayao province in the Cordillera Administrative Region.
Google Maps
Apayao reports first COVID-19 death
Artemio Dumlao (Philstar.com) - August 26, 2020 - 9:51pm

BAGUIO CITY, Philippines — Apayao province recorded its first COVID-19 death on August 22, the province announced Wednesday evening. 

The case, who was tagged as PH Apayao29, was a 16-year-old male who was hospitalized and went through a medical procedure in Tuguegarao City due to a medical condition.

PH Apayao29 reportedly went home to Calanasan on August 3 and was placed in isolation before his swab test came back positive.

He was admitted at the Apayao District Hospital on August 12 due to headache, vomiting and loss of appetite, and was referred to the Cagayan Valley Medical Center in Tuguegarao City three days after because of worsening symptoms.

Results of a repeat RT-PCR test done upon arrival at Cagayan Valley Medical Center yielded a negative result.

He was discharged from CVMC on August 19 and was declared recovered. He went to Calanasan to complete the prescribed 14-day quarantine period, which was supposed to have ended on August 24.

PH Apayao29 developed dizziness, nausea and vomiting again on August 21 but did not seek medical consultation. It was only on August 22, when the patient lost consciousness, that he was rushed back to the Apayao District Hospital, where he expired.

A swab sample taken from the patient and subjected to repeat RT-PCR testing came out negative.

Despite testing negative however, the DOH-CHD-CAR RESU tagged PH Apayao29's death as COVID-19 related because of the patient's inability to complete the required 14-day quarantine period before he could be declared fully recovered.

The death of the patient was due to Acute Respiratory Failure and he was reported to have “Pineal Gland Tumor” with “Obstructive Hydrocephalus Status Post Ventriculoperitoneal Shunt”.

Apayao's first COVID-19 death is the tenth in the Cordillera region. Seven have died in Baguio City, and one each in Abra and Benguet.

APAYAO NOVEL CORONAVIRUS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Soldiers kill IED courier on a bombing mission in Maguindanao
By John Unson | 9 hours ago
Army intelligence agents killed in a shootout before dawn Wednesday a bomber carrying a powerful improvised explosive de...
Nation
fbfb
Apayao reports first COVID-19 death
By Artemio Dumlao | 1 hour ago
The patient had been discharged and was completing a 14-day quarantine when he died.
Nation
fbfb
Soldiers caught in Jolo blast were on resupply run, survivors say
By Roel PareÃ±o | 1 day ago
Cpl. Jeric Gil Villaruz said he was in the back of one of two military trucks when the loud explosion rocked the vehicle...
Nation
fbfb
Laguna drug ring leader killed
By Emmanuel Tupas | August 26, 2020 - 12:00am
An alleged leader of a drug syndicate operating in Laguna was killed in a reported shootout with police officers in Calamba City, Laguna on Monday.
Nation
fbfb
Anti-polio vaccination coverage lowest in Calabarzon
By Sheila Crisostomo | August 26, 2020 - 12:00am
The ongoing anti-polio immunization campaign in the country remains low, according to the Department of Health.
Nation
fbfb
Latest
23 hours ago
COVID-19 cases in PNP hit 3,506
By Emmanuel Tupas | 23 hours ago
The Philippine National Police has recorded another surge in coronavirus disease 2019 or COVID-19 cases, with 126 recorded...
Nation
fbfb
PCG to pursue raps vs Hong Kong ship crew
By Robertzon Ramirez | August 26, 2020 - 12:00am
The Philippine Coast Guard will continue its legal battle against a Hong Kong-flagged cargo vessel that collided with a Philippine fishing boat in the waters off Mamburao, Occidental Mindoro on June 27.
23 hours ago
Nation
fbfb
Quezon City eyes raps vs ex-kagawad for quarantine breach
By Janvic Mateo | August 26, 2020 - 12:00am
The Quezon City government will file charges against a former barangay councilor or kagawad for allegedly violating quarantine protocols and exposing other members of their community to COVID-19.
23 hours ago
Nation
fbfb
North Cotabato town cop chief slain
By John Unson | August 26, 2020 - 12:00am
The police chief of Carmen town was killed in a shootout with suspected robbers yesterday.
23 hours ago
Nation
fbfb
1,638 Metro Manila cops get COVID-19
By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | August 26, 2020 - 12:00am
At least 1,638 police officers in Metro Manila have tested positive for COVID-19, National Capital Region Police Office chief Maj. Gen. Debold Sinas said yesterday.
23 hours ago
Nation
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with