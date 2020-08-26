Apayao reports first COVID-19 death

BAGUIO CITY, Philippines — Apayao province recorded its first COVID-19 death on August 22, the province announced Wednesday evening.

The case, who was tagged as PH Apayao29, was a 16-year-old male who was hospitalized and went through a medical procedure in Tuguegarao City due to a medical condition.

PH Apayao29 reportedly went home to Calanasan on August 3 and was placed in isolation before his swab test came back positive.

He was admitted at the Apayao District Hospital on August 12 due to headache, vomiting and loss of appetite, and was referred to the Cagayan Valley Medical Center in Tuguegarao City three days after because of worsening symptoms.

Results of a repeat RT-PCR test done upon arrival at Cagayan Valley Medical Center yielded a negative result.

He was discharged from CVMC on August 19 and was declared recovered. He went to Calanasan to complete the prescribed 14-day quarantine period, which was supposed to have ended on August 24.

PH Apayao29 developed dizziness, nausea and vomiting again on August 21 but did not seek medical consultation. It was only on August 22, when the patient lost consciousness, that he was rushed back to the Apayao District Hospital, where he expired.

A swab sample taken from the patient and subjected to repeat RT-PCR testing came out negative.

Despite testing negative however, the DOH-CHD-CAR RESU tagged PH Apayao29's death as COVID-19 related because of the patient's inability to complete the required 14-day quarantine period before he could be declared fully recovered.

The death of the patient was due to Acute Respiratory Failure and he was reported to have “Pineal Gland Tumor” with “Obstructive Hydrocephalus Status Post Ventriculoperitoneal Shunt”.

Apayao's first COVID-19 death is the tenth in the Cordillera region. Seven have died in Baguio City, and one each in Abra and Benguet.