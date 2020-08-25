North Cotabato town police chief shot dead by robbers

NORTH COTABATO, Philippines — Robbers killed the municipal police chief of Carmen town in a brief shootout on Tuesday morning.

Police Maj. Joan Resurrecion was declared dead on arrival at a nearby hospital where he was brought after the shooting.

Resurrecion was fatally shot repeatedly by armed men who had killed a moneylender they had robbed in Sitio Tawan-Tawan in the town proper of Carmen.

He and his fellow officers were chasing the armed men when he was shot.

Mayor Moises Arendain, chairperson of the municipal peace and order council, condemned the incident and ordered barangay officials to help investigators identify the culprits for prosecution.

The robbers who traded shots with Resurrecion and his men remain at large.