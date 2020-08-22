#VACCINEWATCHPH
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
COVID-19: FACILITIES FOR EMERGENCIES
LIVE: COVID-19 IN THE PHILIPPINES
COVER STORIES
EXPLAINERS
'Tuloy pa rin ang laban': Lani Mercado on Bong Revilla's COVID-19 battle
Bacoor Mayor Lani Mercado and her husband Sen. Bong Revilla.
Facebook/Lani M. Revilla
'Tuloy pa rin ang laban': Lani Mercado on Bong Revilla's COVID-19 battle
Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - August 22, 2020 - 4:30pm

MANILA, Philippines — Bacoor Mayor Lani Mercado gave an update on the condition of her husband Bong Revilla, who is now in the hospital due to the coronavirus disease.

In her Facebook account, the former actress said that the senator's health condition is now improving. 

"Salamat po sa lahat ng inyong mga dasal. Bumubuti ang lagay ng aking asawa," Mercado said. 

She, however, said that Revilla still has pneumonia as she continues to ask prayers. 

"He still has pneumonia. He occasionally coughs when he talks and still needs to rest. Please continue to pray for him," she said. 

"He still has to continue taking his meds and antibiotics.Thanks to all of his doctors and nurses. Tuloy pa rin ang Laban natin. We love you Papa!!!" she added. 

Last August 10, Bong shared that he tested positive for COVID-19 shortly after someone from his household and a member of his staff contracted the deadly virus. 

“Don’t worry, I am okay. Lani and the kids are okay… they’ve all tested negative,” he said on his social media account.

He was rushed to the hospital earlier this week and the senator's X-ray showed that he has developed pneumonia. 

2019 N-COV BONG REVILLA LANI MERCADO NOVEL CORONAVIRUS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Cops, soldiers in KAPA investment scam probed
By Emmanuel Tupas | July 23, 2020 - 12:00am
A task force has been created to investigate government security forces alleged to be in cahoots with Kapa Community Ministry International Inc. founder Joel Apolinario.
Nation
fbfb
P13.6 million worth shabu seized in Lanao del Sur drug bust
By John Unson | 7 days ago
Lawmen seized P13.6 million worth of shabu from five traffickers who fell in an entrapment in Malabang town Friday.
Nation
fbfb
Navotas residents refuse free swab tests
By Rey Galupo | 17 hours ago
Mayor Toby Tiangco on Thursday expressed concern that while Navotas has lowered the number of COVID-19 cases, residents refuse...
Nation
fbfb
Suspects in P10 million face shield scam face raps
By Rey Galupo | 1 day ago
The Manila Police District has filed criminal charges against the owner of a hotel, an executive of a construction firm, and...
Nation
fbfb
Isko Moreno wants NBI probe into stalls selling products labeling Manila as 'province of China'
1 day ago
The Manila mayor accused the stores of violating the Consumer Act of the Philippines and Food and Drug Administration Act...
Nation
fbfb
Latest
3 hours ago
Basilan gov't introduces 'unusual' sorghum farming in province
By John Unson | 3 hours ago
There is a crop being introduced to farmers in Basilan virtually strange to them to complement a provincial livestock program...
Nation
fbfb
17 hours ago
P13.3 billion seized illegal drugs destroyed
By Emmanuel Tupas | 17 hours ago
At least 2.1 tons of illegal drugs seized in recent operations worth P13.35 billion were destroyed at the Integrated Waste...
Nation
fbfb
17 hours ago
House panel wants return of motorcycle taxis
By Edu Punay | 17 hours ago
A House panel has pushed for lifting of the ban on motorcycle taxis to ease the burden of commuters in the metropolis.
Nation
fbfb
17 hours ago
DOTr clarifies: No toll for EDSA
By Richmond Mercurio | 17 hours ago
The Department of Transportation yesterday clarified that it is not proposing the establishment of a toll road along EDSA,...
Nation
fbfb
17 hours ago
Caloocan, delivery firm provide jobs
By Rey Galupo | 17 hours ago
Caloocan Mayor Oscar Malapitan signed on Thursday a memorandum of agreement with a delivery service to provide job opportunities...
Nation
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with