'Tuloy pa rin ang laban': Lani Mercado on Bong Revilla's COVID-19 battle

MANILA, Philippines — Bacoor Mayor Lani Mercado gave an update on the condition of her husband Bong Revilla, who is now in the hospital due to the coronavirus disease.

In her Facebook account, the former actress said that the senator's health condition is now improving.

"Salamat po sa lahat ng inyong mga dasal. Bumubuti ang lagay ng aking asawa," Mercado said.

She, however, said that Revilla still has pneumonia as she continues to ask prayers.

"He still has pneumonia. He occasionally coughs when he talks and still needs to rest. Please continue to pray for him," she said.

"He still has to continue taking his meds and antibiotics.Thanks to all of his doctors and nurses. Tuloy pa rin ang Laban natin. We love you Papa!!!" she added.

Last August 10, Bong shared that he tested positive for COVID-19 shortly after someone from his household and a member of his staff contracted the deadly virus.

“Don’t worry, I am okay. Lani and the kids are okay… they’ve all tested negative,” he said on his social media account.

He was rushed to the hospital earlier this week and the senator's X-ray showed that he has developed pneumonia.