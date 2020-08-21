#VACCINEWATCHPH
Authorities lauded for seizure of P14 million worth of shabu in Lanao del Sur
The last to fall in the two drug stings in Lanao del Sur province this week were Kokodao Marangit Bobo and Musa Manding Saro, now detained.
Philstar.com/John Unson
John Unson (Philstar.com) - August 21, 2020 - 2:01pm

COTABATO CITY, Philippines — The provincial government of Lanao del Sur lauded Friday the law enforcement units involved in the seizure of P14 million worth of shabu in two operations in the province this week.

Lanao del Sur Gov. Mamintal Adiong Jr. said Friday he is also thankful to vigilant constituents who helped carry out the two entrapment operations that resulted in the arrest of seven large scale drug traffickers distributing shabu in the second district of the province.

“Credit goes to the office of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao, the Lanao del Sur provincial police, the 103rd Infantry Brigade and the 5th Marine Battalion of the 1st Marine Brigade,” Adiong told reporters Friday.

Adiong is the presiding chairperson of the inter-agency, multi-sector Lanao del Sur provincial peace and order council.

Agents of PDEA-BARMM first nabbed early this week in Malabang, Lanao del Sur drug dealers Charly Calis Talib, Radal Jadin Naming, Aljun Saribon, Albashir Igo Bakundo and Michael Embor Gamuranao in a sting that resulted in the seizure from them of P13.6 million worth of shabu.

Juvenal Azurin, director of PDEA-BARMM, said the five men are now detained, to be prosecuted for violation of Republic Act 9165, or the Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002, using the two kilos of shabu confiscated from them as evidence.

Two more drug dealers, Kokodao Marangit Bobo and Musa Manding Saro were nabbed three days later after selling P2 million worth of shabu to plainclothes PDEA-BARMM agents in Balindong, Lanao del Sur.

Adiong said he was elated with the results of the two PDEA-BARMM operations in Lanao del Sur this week.

“I am as grateful to the Lanao del Sur provincial police office and all the Philippine Army and Marine units that helped the PDEA-BARMM put these drug dealers behind bars,” he said.   

