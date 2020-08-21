#VACCINEWATCHPH
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
COVID-19: FACILITIES FOR EMERGENCIES
LIVE: COVID-19 IN THE PHILIPPINES
COVER STORIES
EXPLAINERS
Fishermen’s kin in Mindoro collision to get P1 million each
Robertzon Ramirez (The Philippine Star) - August 21, 2020 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — The families of 14 Filipinos who went missing following a collision with a Hong Kong-registered cargo ship in the waters off Mamburao in Occidental Mindoro on June 27 will get P1 million each.

Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) commandant Admiral George Ursabia Jr. told a virtual press conference yesterday that the families of the victims agreed to a settlement with the management of M/V Vienna Wood.

The Irma Trading and Fishing Inc., owner of the fishing boat Liberty 5 that was used by the fishermen, would receive P40 million in compensation.

Ursabia said the settlement was “good news,” adding that it was “highly acceptable” for the family and the fishing company.

Irma Trading, which filed a criminal complaint for reckless imprudence against the Chinese officers and crew of the cargo ship, had earlier pegged the damage to the fishing boat and compensation to affected families between P60 to P70 million.

Ursabia said the PCG would ”host” the settlement on Monday.

PCG spokesman Commodore Armand Balilo did not give details about the settlement and how it would affect the cases filed by the PCG against the officials of MV Vienna Wood.

The PCG filed charges for reckless imprudence resulting in multiple homicide and damage to property against Nomikos Transworld Maritime and seven of its officials before the Occidental Mindoro provincial prosecutor’s office.

Balilo said a hold departure order issued by Occidental Mindoro Regional Trial Court Branch 44 Judge Ulysses Delgado prevented the crewmembers of the cargo ship from leaving the country.

FISHERMAN
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Isko Moreno shuts down 4 Tondo shops with products labeling Manila 'province of China’
9 hours ago
This comes after photos of the product "Ashley Shine Keratin Treatment Deep Repair" went viral on social media, the packaging...
Nation
fbfb
P13.6 million worth shabu seized in Lanao del Sur drug bust
By John Unson | 5 days ago
Lawmen seized P13.6 million worth of shabu from five traffickers who fell in an entrapment in Malabang town Friday.
Nation
fbfb
Nueva Ecija radio station slams raps filed by local government officials
6 hours ago
Radyo Natin Guimba, a community radio station under Manila Broadcasting Company, is facing a complaint for cyber-libel and...
Nation
fbfb
Food take-out, delivery in Manila now allowed 24/7
16 hours ago
Take-out and delivery services in all food establishments in the City of Manila will now be available 24 hours daily amid...
Nation
fbfb
Magnitude 6.6 quake rocks Masbate
2 days ago
(Update 2) Phivolcs said the epicenter of the earthquake—tectonic in origin—was located five kilometers southwest...
Nation
fbfb
Latest
2 hours ago
Parañaque compound on lockdown
By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 2 hours ago
The city government of Parañaque locked down yesterday the Silverio Compound in Barangay San Isidro due to the rising...
Nation
fbfb
2 hours ago
Suspects in P10 million face shield scam face raps
By Rey Galupo | 2 hours ago
The Manila Police District has filed criminal charges against the owner of a hotel, an executive of a construction firm, and...
Nation
fbfb
2 hours ago
PCSO resumes lotto games in Metro Manila
By Rainier Allan Ronda | 2 hours ago
The Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office has resumed lotto games in Metro Manila and nearby provinces following the reimposition...
Nation
fbfb
2 hours ago
3 held for P136 million shabu in Pasig
By Emmanuel Tupas | 2 hours ago
Around 20 kilos of shabu, with an estimated street value of P136 million, believed to be from the Chinese-run Golden Triangle...
Nation
fbfb
2 hours ago
2 held for dumping chemical waste into river
By Emmanuel Tupas | 2 hours ago
Two persons were arrested for allegedly dumping chemical waste into a river in Tuy, Batangas on Wednesday.
Nation
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with