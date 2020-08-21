Fishermen’s kin in Mindoro collision to get P1 million each

MANILA, Philippines — The families of 14 Filipinos who went missing following a collision with a Hong Kong-registered cargo ship in the waters off Mamburao in Occidental Mindoro on June 27 will get P1 million each.

Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) commandant Admiral George Ursabia Jr. told a virtual press conference yesterday that the families of the victims agreed to a settlement with the management of M/V Vienna Wood.

The Irma Trading and Fishing Inc., owner of the fishing boat Liberty 5 that was used by the fishermen, would receive P40 million in compensation.

Ursabia said the settlement was “good news,” adding that it was “highly acceptable” for the family and the fishing company.

Irma Trading, which filed a criminal complaint for reckless imprudence against the Chinese officers and crew of the cargo ship, had earlier pegged the damage to the fishing boat and compensation to affected families between P60 to P70 million.

Ursabia said the PCG would ”host” the settlement on Monday.

PCG spokesman Commodore Armand Balilo did not give details about the settlement and how it would affect the cases filed by the PCG against the officials of MV Vienna Wood.

The PCG filed charges for reckless imprudence resulting in multiple homicide and damage to property against Nomikos Transworld Maritime and seven of its officials before the Occidental Mindoro provincial prosecutor’s office.

Balilo said a hold departure order issued by Occidental Mindoro Regional Trial Court Branch 44 Judge Ulysses Delgado prevented the crewmembers of the cargo ship from leaving the country.