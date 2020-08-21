#VACCINEWATCHPH
ASF-hit hogs in Isabela culled
Louise Maureen Simeon, Raymund Catindig (The Philippine Star) - August 21, 2020 - 12:00am

TUGUEGARAO CITY, Cagayan, Philippines — At least 300 hogs found infected with African swine fever (ASF) in Luna town in Isabela were culled on Wednesday.

Luna Mayor Jaime Atayde said hogs in Barangays Lalog Uno, Lalog Dos and Harana were affected by ASF.

Atayde said 600 more pigs might be culled in five other barangays that are being monitored for possible infection.

The provincial veterinary office had earlier said Luna aside from Quezon, Roxas and Aurora are the new ASF-hit towns in Isabela.

Meanwhile, the Department of Agriculture is considering the declaration of 13 towns in Camarines Sur ASF-free after depopulation of infected pigs was completed and no new case was reported.

