Immigration moves to deport arrested Pakistani in Palawan for illegal possession of explosives
(Philstar.com) - August 17, 2020 - 12:15pm

MANILA, Philippines — The Bureau of Immigration has moved to deport a Pakistani national arrested in Palawan for alleged possession of guns and explosives.

In a statement on Monday, Immigration Commissioner Jaime Morente said he ordered the bureau’s Legal Division to file complaints for immigration law violation against Haroon Bashir, 29.

Police arrested Bashir on August 6 in his residence in Puerto Princesa, Palawan, the BI said. Morente said that the Pakistani is a suspected bomb maker.

He added that Bashir will undergo deportation proceedings for overstaying and being an undocumented alien.

“A check of his travel record in our database showed that he arrived in the Philippines on 28 April 2013, and that he never left the country since then,” Morente said. 

The foreign national also failed to present his passport or any travel document, making him an undocumented alien.

A Malaya report said MIMAROPA police implemented a search warrant issued by a Palawan court when they arrested Bashir. They also  recovered an improvised explosive device in Bashir’s residence.

BI noted that reports stated that police’s regional office is investigating Bashir’s possible involvement with local terrorist groups.

Morente explained that if criminal charges for possession of deadly weapons are filed against Bashir, these would have to be resolved first before the Pakistani can be deported. If convicted, Bashir would also have to serve his sentence first.

“It is only after he has served his sentence that we can deport him,” Morente said, adding:  “He will then be blacklisted and banned from re-entering the country.”  — Kristine Joy Patag

