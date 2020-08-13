#VACCINEWATCHPH
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
COVID-19: FACILITIES FOR EMERGENCIES
LIVE: COVID-19 IN THE PHILIPPINES
COVER STORIES
EXPLAINERS
Teen pregnancies up in Zamboanga City amid lockdown, curfew for minors
The streets of Zamboanga City are deserted on April 26, 2020 due to a total lockdown that the city will implement every Sunday
Via The STAR/Roel Pareño
Teen pregnancies up in Zamboanga City amid lockdown, curfew for minors
Roel Pareño (Philstar.com) - August 13, 2020 - 5:36pm

ZAMBOANGA CITY, Philippines — The regional office of the Population Commission has recoroded a rise in teen pregnancies in Zamboanga City amid a lockdown and a curfew for minors meant to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Cecil Abuy, spokesperson for PopCom office, said data from the City Health Office showed at least 628 teenage pregnancies in Zamboanga City from April to June 2020.

Abuy said the recorded cases appeared to be higher by 135 cases compared to the same period last year.

The PopCom official said that in the past six months, it has recorded 1,121 adolsecent pregnancies in the Zamboanga Peninsula.

"We are really baffled as to what are the causes on the rise of teen pregnancy cases despite of the lockdown and curfew due to the implementation of quarantine, and that’s what we are trying to find out," Abuy said.

The PopCom will be sitting in an emergency meeting with city officials to discuss its findings.

Abuy said that, based on the data, most of the pregnancies are in densely populated barangay, where teenage activities are easily monitored. 

The Popcom official said teen pregnancy is believed to be attributable to both social and behavioral factors. And based on studies, some specific factors that contribute to rising teen pregnancy incidence include peer pressure, exposure to social media, curiosity, rebellion, and lack of information on adolescent sexuality. 

POPULATION COMMISSION REPRODUCTIVE HEALTH SEX EDUCATION TEEN PREGNANCY ZAMBOANGA CITY
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Cops, kin ‘snatch’ NDFP consultant’s body
By Emmanuel Tupas | 1 day ago
Police “snatched” a body believed to be that of slain National Demoratic Front of the Philippines peace consultant...
Nation
fbfb
11 cops face raps over ‘drug bust’
By Evelyn Macairan | August 13, 2020 - 12:00am
Murder and kidnapping complaints have been filed against 11 personnel of the intelligence and drug enforcement unit of the San Jose del Monte City police in Bulacan for allegedly detaining six men and killing two...
Nation
fbfb
136,509 OFWs sent home – DOLE
By Mayen Jaymalin | 18 hours ago
At least 136,509 overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) displaced by the coronavirus disease 2019 or COVID-19 pandemic have been...
Nation
fbfb
QCPD: Slain man is Anakpawis’ Echanis
By Emmanuel Tupas | August 13, 2020 - 12:00am
The Quezon City Police District yesterday acknowledged that one of the two persons killed in an apartment in Novaliches on Monday is that of National Democratic Front of the Philippines peace consultant and Anakpawis...
Nation
fbfb
12 Quezon, Pangasinan villages on lockdown
By Michelle Zoleta | August 13, 2020 - 12:00am
Eleven barangays in Mauban town in Quezon were placed on lockdown starting yesterday following an increase in coronavirus disease 2019 or COVID-19 cases.
Nation
fbfb
Latest
1 hour ago
Teen pregnancies up in Zamboanga City amid lockdown, curfew for minors
By Roel Pareño | 1 hour ago
The PopCom will be sitting in an emergency meeting with city officials to discuss its findings.
Nation
fbfb
18 hours ago
Tropical depression to weaken as it enters Philippines
By Helen Flores | 18 hours ago
A tropical depression was forecast to enter the Philippine area of responsibility in the next 24 hours, but it was not expected...
Nation
fbfb
Taguig village cracks down on gossips, loiterers
By Ghio Ong | August 13, 2020 - 12:00am
A barangay in Taguig yesterday warned residents not to loiter outdoors as more people are contracting COVID-19.
18 hours ago
Nation
fbfb
BI virus count at 46
By Robertzon Ramirez | August 13, 2020 - 12:00am
At least 46 employees of the Bureau of Immigration have tested positive for COVID-19, an official said yesterday.
18 hours ago
Nation
fbfb
Two Chinese kidnap victims rescued in Las Piñas
By Emmanuel Tupas | August 13, 2020 - 12:00am
Two Chinese citizens kidnapped by their compatriots were rescued in Las Piñas City, the police Anti-Kidnapping Group said yesterday.
18 hours ago
Nation
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with