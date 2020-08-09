QC asks residents and workers: Self-report probable, confirmed COVID-19 cases

MANILA, Philippines — Quezon City is encouraging residents and those working in the city to self-report probable or confirmed cases of the coronavirus, saying this will be a big help in arresting the spread of new infections.

To recall, Interior Secretary Eduardo Año also asked the public to report their own neighbors carrying the virus and observing self-quarantine as part of Oplan Kalinga, the law enforcement program to "transfer" coronavirus patients from their homes to the government's quarantine facilities.

According to a statement issued by the city information office on Saturday evening, Quezon City Mayor Joy Belmonte said in a city memorandum that confirmed and probable cases can be reported or, she said, "brought to the attention" of the Quezon City Epidemiology and Surveillance Unit as well as the Barangay Health Emergency Response Team.

She said that those who may be carrying the virus can prevent its spread by self-reporting.

The mayor also said that the city government will ensure that self-reporting citizens, which include positive and probable COVID-19 patients, will be provided free quarantine accommodations through the city's community quarantine facilities, "where they can be taken care of by skilled health care workers."

“This shall further enable the CESU to respond in a timely manner to accomplish contact tracing of confirmed cases... Every day and every hour is important, so self-reporting helps the Philippines end the COVID-19 pandemic faster,” said Belmonte

Dr. Rolly Cruz, CESU head, disclosed that there have been cases where the City Epidemiology and Surveillance Unit only learned that a patient was a carrier long after results were released, saying: “It is possible that an individual was tested in a health facility outside of QC, or that there are weaknesses in COVID-19 information systems, or perhaps hospitals and laboratory facilities are lacking in available encoders."

Cruz said that self-reporting residents must disclose significant information such as their full names, birth dates, exact address, contact numbers, work and company names, date when symptoms started, among others, assuring the public that reports will be kept confidential and will not be used for any purpose outside of contact tracing.

“Self-reporting can also be accomplished through the respective hotlines of your barangay,” said Cruz.

Residents can report by sending an e-mail to qcselfreport@gmail.com or by reaching out to the city CESU’s Facebook account and hotline numbers 8703-2759, 8703-4398, 0916-122-8628, 0908-639-8086, and 0931-095-7737. — Franco Luna

Disclosure: Quezon City Mayor Joy Belmonte is a shareholder of Philstar Global Corp., which operates digital news outlet Philstar.com. This article was produced following editorial guidelines.