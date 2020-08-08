COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
COVID-19: FACILITIES FOR EMERGENCIES
LIVE: COVID-19 IN THE PHILIPPINES
COVER STORIES
EXPLAINERS
Flooded street of Araneta Ave. in Quezon City pictured following heavy downpour of rain on Aug. 7, 2020.
The STAR/Michael Varcas
'Enteng' slightly intensifies as it heads north, bringing rain across Philippines
(Philstar.com) - August 8, 2020 - 11:58am

MANILA, Philippines — Tropical Depression Enteng has slightly intensified as it moves north toward the Philippine Sea, state weather bureau PAGASA said Saturday. 

At 10 a.m., the center of "Enteng" was estimated at 420 kilometers east northeast of Casiguran, Aurora or 445 km east of Tuguegarao City, Cagayan.    

It is moving north at 25 kilometers per hour with maximum sustained winds of 55 kph near the center and gustiness of up to 70 kph.  

The tropical depression will remain far from the Philippine landmass, PAGASA reported. 

"Enteng" is expected to head over the southern islands of the Ryukyu archipelago and exit the Philippine Area of Responsibility Sunday afternoon. 

There is no tropical cyclone wind signal in effect over the country.

Rainfall outlook

Weather forecasters said scattered light to moderate with at times heavy rains will be experienced over Bicol region.

The southwest monsoon is predicted to bring monsoon rains over Pangasinan, Zambales, Bataan, Bulacan, Metro Manila, Cavite, Mindoro Provinces, Calamian Islands and Kalayaan Islands; and occasional rains over Western Visayas and the rest of Luzon..   

On Sunday, the southwest monsoon is expected to bring monsoon rains over Pangasinan, Zambales, Bataan, Bulacan, Metro Manila, Cavite, Mindoro Provinces, Calamian Islands and Kalayaan Islands; and occasional rains over Western Visayas and the rest of Luzon.

PAGASA warned about flooding and rain-induced landslides during heavy or prolonged rainfall.  

Sea travel is risky, especially for those using small seacrafts while venturing out over the seaboards of Luzon and Visayas, PAGASA added.  

Forecast positions

  • 24 hour (Sunday morning): 505 km northeast of Basco, Batanes
  • 48 hour (Monday morning): 1,265 km north northeast of Basco, Batanes

TROPICAL DEPRESSION
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
LTO officer suspended over hair rebonding session
By Elizabeth Marcelo | August 8, 2020 - 12:00am
A female officer of the Land Transportation Office in Dipolog City, Zamboanga del Norte has been suspended for having her hair groomed during office hours.
Nation
fbfb
Alfredo Lim hospitalized for COVID-19
By Rey Galupo | August 8, 2020 - 12:00am
The family and friends of former Manila mayor Alfredo Lim are asking for prayers after he was reportedly taken to an undisclosed hospital due to COVID-19.
Nation
fbfb
Cop arrested over stolen vehicle
By Emmanuel Tupas | August 8, 2020 - 12:00am
A police official was arrested after he was caught driving a stolen vehicle in San Mateo, Rizal on Thursday.
Nation
fbfb
LRT-1 to close Roosevelt station
By Ghio Ong | August 8, 2020 - 12:00am
The Light Rail Transit Line 1 will close its Roosevelt station from Sept. 5 to Dec. 28 to allow for the construction of a common station.
Nation
fbfb
Taguig reports 214 new cases in 2 days
By Ghio Ong | 13 hours ago
The Taguig City government reported 214 new COVID-19 cases in the past two days.
Nation
fbfb
Latest
Burglars hit nursery school
By Emmanuel Tupas | August 8, 2020 - 12:00am
A nursery school in Mandaluyong City owned by beauty titlist Lorraine Shuck was ransacked by burglars on Thursday.
13 hours ago
Nation
fbfb
North Cotabato farmers receive land titles
August 8, 2020 - 12:00am
Hundreds of farmer-beneficiaries of the government’s Comprehensive Agrarian Reform Program in North Cotabato have received land titles through a door-to-door delivery carried out by personnel and officials...
13 hours ago
Nation
fbfb
Village chief nabbed for firearms, drugs
By Roel Pareño | August 8, 2020 - 12:00am
A barangay chairman has been arrested for illegal possession of firearms and explosives as well as drugs in Payao, Zamboanga Sibugay.
13 hours ago
Nation
fbfb
6 OFWs get financial aid
By Artemio Dumlao | August 8, 2020 - 12:00am
Six distressed overseas Filipino workers received P3,000 each from the city government of Tabuk through the Public Employment Service Office.
13 hours ago
Nation
fbfb
6 SAP recipients held for drugs, gambling
By Ramon Efren Lazaro | August 8, 2020 - 12:00am
Six beneficiaries of the government’s social amelioration program have been arrested for alleged drug traficking and gambling in separate areas in Bulacan on Thursday.
13 hours ago
Nation
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with