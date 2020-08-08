Burglars hit nursery school

MANDALUYONG, Philippines — A nursery school in Mandaluyong City owned by beauty titlist Lorraine Shuck was ransacked by burglars on Thursday.

The incident at the Bright and Cheer Preschool in Barangay Addition Hills was discovered by Shuck’s personal driver at around 10:30 a.m.

According to a police report, Shuck’s driver became suspicious when he noticed that the school’s gate was forcibly opened.

Probers said two unidentified men took two cabinets worth P6,000, two wooden doors valued at P4,500, a circuit breaker worth P2,000, a blackboard priced at P1,000 and a hammer worth P220.

Police are conducting a follow-up investigation to determine the suspects’ identities.