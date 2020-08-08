LTO officer suspended over hair rebonding session

DIPOLOG, Philippines — A female officer of the Land Transportation Office (LTO) in Dipolog City, Zamboanga del Norte has been suspended for having her hair groomed during office hours.

The officer, whose name was withheld pending investigation of her case, was suspended without pay for five days starting on Aug. 10.

The suspension, which was issued yesterday, will allow the LTO to conduct an inquiry into the matter.

The suspension was issued after a video posted on social media showed the officer supposedly having her hair rebonded by another woman inside the LTO-Dipolog office.

“This is a clear violation of the civil service rules,” said the order dated yesterday and signed by LTO-Zamboanga region director Aminola Abaton.

The Civil Service Commission (CSC) informed the office of LTO chief Edgardo Galvante that the video has been circulating since Thursday.

It was not ascertained whether the woman, who was giving the hair service, is also an employee of the LTO.

The video showed that the hair rebonding session was being done while a customer was waiting to be served at the cashier’s window.

“I have informed Assistant Secretary Galvante about the video and he instructed the regional director of LTO-9 to impose necessary disciplinary action. The CSC Region 9 will be verifying and monitoring the case,” CSC Commissioner Aileen Lizada told journalists yesterday.

If found guilty, Lizada said the officer could face charges of misconduct and conduct prejudicial to the best interest of the service, which is punishable with suspension or dismissal.