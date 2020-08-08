North Cotabato farmers receive land titles

North Cotabato, Philippines — Hundreds of farmer-beneficiaries of the government’s Comprehensive Agrarian Reform Program (CARP) in North Cotabato have received land titles through a door-to-door delivery carried out by personnel and officials of the Department of Agrarian Reform (DAR).

The personal delivery of certificates of land ownership award or CLOAs to agrarian reform beneficiaries was part of a program that the DAR recently launched.

“We are doing the ‘Serbisyong DAR-to-Door’ in compliance with a directive of President Duterte to bring the government closer to the people. This also addresses the challenges brought about by the pandemic, by personally delivering the CLOAs to the house of the beneficiaries,” Reynaldo Anfone, provincial agrarian reform program officer, said.

Anfone led the delivery of CLOAs to 82 farmer-beneficiaries in the towns of Kabacan Matalam and Tulunan from July 28 to 30.

The land titles, covering 117 hectares awarded to the beneficiaries, were acquired by the government through a voluntary offer to sell by the owner, compulsory acquisition and financing scheme.

Of the 117 hectares, 63 hectares were acquired through voluntary offer to sell, 39 hectares through compulsory acquisition and 15 hectares through financing scheme, Anfone said. – Rhodina Villanueva

After receiving the land titles, the beneficiaries were informed about their duties and responsibilities, including payment of amortization and real property taxes.

“They were also oriented on the legal and support services offered by the DAR to increase their farm productivity and profitability. The help of the government does not stop in the awarding of CLOAs,” Anfone said.