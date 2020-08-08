Village chief nabbed for firearms, drugs

ZAMBOANGA CITY , Philippines – A barangay chairman has been arrested for illegal possession of firearms and explosives as well as drugs in Payao, Zamboanga Sibugay.

Saran Ayunan Abdurahman, 45, of Barangay Kulasian, was collared following a raid on his house on Wednesday that resulted in the recovery of 20 plastic sachets containing shabu with an estimated street value of P68,000.

Aside from drugs, the raiding team also recovered a handgun and a grenade, Brig. Gen. Jesus Cambay Jr., Zamboanga police regional director, said.

The raid was based on a warrant issued by a local judge for violation of Republic Act 10591 or the Comprehensive Firearms and Ammunition Regulation Act.