6 OFWs get financial aid

BAGUIO CITY , Philippines – Six distressed overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) received P3,000 each from the city government of Tabuk through the Public Employment Service Office (PESO).

The assistance was handed over to the OFWs by Mayor Darwin Estrañero, who said that migrant workers are among the most affected by the pandemic.

Three of the beneficiaries have yet to claim the assistance.

“The PESO will prioritize assistance for returning OFWs who lost their employment because of the pandemic,” said Francis Biag, local labor and employment officer.

The city government’s program for OFWs started in 2008.Beneficiaries include those who lost their jobs due to war, conflict or policy reform in host countries, and victims of illegal recruitment and human trafficking.

“The program intends to provide immediate relief to distressed OFWs,” Estrañero said.

Since May, the Department of Labor and Employment has so far transported more than 120,000 returning OFWs to their respective home provinces.