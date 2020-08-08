6 SAP recipients held for drugs, gambling

MALOLOS , Philippines — Six beneficiaries of the government’s social amelioration program have been arrested for alleged drug traficking and gambling in separate areas in Bulacan on Thursday.

Jonathan Galvez reportedly sold a plastic sachet containing shabu to an undercover agent in Barangay Tabang, Plaridel.

The arresting team recovered 30 more plastic sachets containing shabu with an estimated street value of P20,500 from Galvez.

Meanwhile, Emma Atencio, Reynalyn Buldas, Melita Corpus, Bibiana Leogan and Nena Odevilas were arrested for playing a game of cards in Barangay Mapulang Lupa in Pandi town.

The social amelioration program is a cash assistance extended by the government for people affected by the coronavirus disease 2019.