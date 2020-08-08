COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
60 more cops contract COVID-19
Emmanuel Tupas (The Philippine Star) - August 8, 2020 - 12:00am

ISABELA, Philippines — Sixty more police officers tested positive for coronavirus disease 2019 or COVID-19, according to a report released by the Philippine National Police (PNP) on Thursday night.

The latest infections brought to 2,407 the number of PNP personnel who tested positive for the virus.
The number of fatalities remain at 11 while 1,428 or 59.32 percent have recovered.

Of the 60 officers, 44 are assigned in Metro Manila, including five at Camp Crame.

Four are in Calabarzon (Cavite, Laguna, Batangas, Rizal and Quezon), three in Mimaropa (Mindoro, Marinduque, Romblon and Palawan) and two in Zamboanga peninsula.

Ilocos, Cagayan Valley and Western Visayas recorded one case each.

The PNP’s national  support units such as the health service, headquarters support service, aviation security group, and police security and protection group also  recorded one case each.

The PNP said at least 3,272 other police officers who showed symptoms of the virus and had close contact with COVID-19 patients are under observation.

Isabela mayors undergo swab tests

At least 30 mayors in Isabela subjected themselves to swab testing and quarantine yesterday after they were exposed to a son of a fellow local chief executive who tested positive for COVID-19.

This developed after Councilor Jayvee Diaz, son of Ilagan Mayor Josemarie Diaz, tested positive for the virus on Thursday.

The younger Diaz represented his father, who was not feeling well at the time, in a meeting of local chief executives on July 31, according to Tumauini Mayor Arnold Bautista.

The elder Diaz and his wife also tested positive for COVID. He suffered from fever and cough, and was taken to a hospital on Aug. 1.

The city government of Ilagan is under enhanced community quarantine from Aug. 6 to 12.

Cauayan City Mayor Bernard Dy said they were joined by Gov. Rodolfo Albano III and Vice Gov. Faustino Dy III during the swab testing.

Dy said the governor and vice governor also underwent swab tests, but did not interact with the mayors. – Raymund Catindig

