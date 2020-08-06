Family of 5 massacred and burned in Zamboanga del Norte home

ZAMBOANGA CITY, Philippines — A family of five were brutally shot and burned in their home by armed attackers Wednesday midnight in a remote village in Siocon town, Zamboanga del Norte, according to police here.

The victims are as follows: Carlito Advincula Aban, 60; wife Rosalia Navales Quirit, 45; their children namely Aldrin, 20; Shannyn Cris, 17; and Stephen Advincula Aban, 13. All of them are residents of Sitio Padaun, Barangay Candiz, according to Capt. Edwin Duco, spokesman of Police Regional Office 9 (PRO).

Police investigation revealed that the victims were asleep when a group of armed men barged in and dragged the victims out of their house about 12:40 a.m. Wednesday.

Prior to the incident, one of the victims, Aldrin was able to call his brother Tairon Aban through cellphone and identified one of the suspects.

The suspects held the victims at gunpoint and burned the house. After killing the family members, their body were brought inside their burning house.

Personnel from Siocon Municipal Police Station, backed by personnel from 1st Zamboanga del Norte Provincial Mobile Force Company, troops from 42nd Brigade, Bureau of Fire Protection, and Rural Heal Unit personnel headed by Dr. Mary Therese Acevedo immediately responded to the crime scene.

The police also recovered the shells fired from .45 caliber pistol and the cellphone casing owned by one of the victims.

Police believe the motive behind the massacre was personal grudge, according to Duco.

Brig. Gen. Jesus Cambay Jr., PRO director, condemned the massacre and ordered police forces to arrest the suspects.

“I already ordered the manhunt operations to arrest the suspects and face the consequences of their vicious acts,” Cambay said.

He said one of the identified suspects is now the object of manhunt as he vowed that justice will be served.