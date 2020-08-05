LIST: Curfews declared by local government units under MECQ

MANILA, Philippines — Following President Rodrigo Duterte's decision to place the country's capital region and nearby provinces under a stricter modified enhanced community quarantine, several local government units have reimposed curfew hours in their respective areas.
Metro Manila, Bulacan, Cavite, Laguna, and Rizal will be under MECQ from August 4 to August 18 in an effort to curb the alarming surge in COVID-19 infections.
As it stands, the Department of Health on Wednesday placed the country's caseload at 115,980 and fatalities at 2,123.
Here is a running list of of curfew hours announced by LGUs:
Metro Manila
- Mandaluyong City from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. starting August 4 until August 18 as per public information office
- San Juan City from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. starting August 4 until MECQ is lifted according to Mayor Francis Zamora
- Manila City from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. fror the duration of MECQ as per public information office
- Navotas City from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m for adults, except those with work/businesses, 24-hour curfew for minors according to Mayor Toby Tiangco
- Parañaque City from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. according to Mayor Edwin Olivarez
- Pasay City from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. starting August 4 until August 18 as per public information office
- Quezon City public safety hours from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. starting August 4 according to Mayor Joy Belmonte
- Taguig City restricts dispensable travels, mobility for non-workers from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. for the duration of MECQ as per public information office
- Valenzuela City from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. starting August 4 until August 18 according to Mayor Rex Gatchalian
Outside Metro Manila
- Cavite province from 8 p.m. to 4 a.m. for the duration of MECQ according to Gov. Jonvic Remulla
- Rizal province from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. for the duration of MECQ according to Gov. Rebecca Ynares
