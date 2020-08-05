COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
In this August 4, 2020, photo, members of the Manila Police District check for identification and proof of residence from motorists passing through the checkpoint along Roxas Boulevard in Manila as part of the implementation of the modified enhanced community quarantine.
The STAR/Miguel de Guzman
LIST: Curfews declared by local government units under MECQ
(Philstar.com) - August 5, 2020 - 5:25pm

MANILA, Philippines — Following President Rodrigo Duterte's decision to place the country's capital region and nearby provinces under a stricter modified enhanced community quarantine, several local government units have reimposed curfew hours in their respective areas.  

Metro Manila, Bulacan, Cavite, Laguna, and Rizal will be under MECQ from August 4 to August 18 in an effort to curb the alarming surge in COVID-19 infections.  

As it stands, the Department of Health on Wednesday placed the country's caseload at 115,980 and fatalities at 2,123. 

Here is a running list of of curfew hours announced by LGUs: 

Metro Manila

Outside Metro Manila

