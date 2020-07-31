Zamboanga naval base under lockdown as 6 Marines infected with COVID-19

ZAMBOANGA CITY, Philippines -- At least six Marine troopers tested positive for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), which prompted a naval base facility in Zamboanga City to impose a cluster lockdown, an official said Friday.
The troopers, who belonged with the Combat Service Support Brigade of the Naval Forces Western Mindanao (NFWM), were among the latest persons infected with the deadly virus in the city aside from the additional 17 newly confirmed cases released by the local inter-agency task force Thursday afternoon.
Maj. Arvin John Encinas, spokesman of Western Mindanao Command (Westmincom), said the six troopers have no travel history as they were only based inside the naval base of Romulo Espaldon Station.
“It’s local transmission because the six soldiers have no travel history. Most probably (they contracted the virus) in Zamboanga City because one of them usually goes out being the mess sergeant,” Encinas said.
Four of the infected troopers who were asymptomatic were placed inside the Westmincom camp quarantine facility while the two others were admitted at West Metro Medical Center.
“But all of them are in stable condition,” Encinas said.
The military official said contact tracing has been on going inside the NFWM to determine who will be placed for swab testing.
“Contact tracing is ongoing to identify as to who will be prioritized for testing while the area was already placed on lockdown,” Encinas said.
Meanwhile, at least 17 newly confirmed cases were also recorded in this city that brought the list of total COVID-19 positive to 546 cases with 263 active cases and 267 recoveries while mortality remained at 16 persons.
The IATF said of the 17 latest cases, at least six were contracted in the local community, six locally stranded individuals and five were returning overseas Filipinos.
Zamboanga City is the lone area in Mindanao that will remain under general community quarantine until August 15. The rest of Mindanao will be under modified GCQ.
Follow this thread for updates from Zamboanga City and the Zamboanga Peninsula.
A person was killed and two of his companions were seriously injured when someone lobbed a grenade at their hut in a remote village in Zamboanga City before dawn on Thursday.
The fatality was identified as Radzkil Tutoh Assari, while those injured were Mohammad Jainal Asid Ammad and Ersad Asari. The casualties are from Sulu but live in Barangay Bunguiao where they work as property caretakers, says Police Capt. Edwin Duco, spokesman of Police Regional Office 9 (PRO).
Barangay chairperson Leo Resurreccion, who heard the explosion about 2:30a.m, immediately alerted the Police Station 3 that responded in the area, which is some 35 kilometers away from the city proper. — The STAR/Roel Pareño
Police anti-drug units arrested at least eight drug personalities, including a government militiaman, and seized P840,000 worth of shabu in drug sting operations in Zamboanga City and in Isabela City in Basilan on Saturday, a police official says.
Police Brig. Gen. Jesus Cambay Jr., director of Police Regional Office 9, says two drug personalities tagged as high-value targets were among those arrested and them as Sharler Umbong Sauragal, 32, and Elina Hadjiruddin Asibun, 34, both residents of Barangay Mampang this city.
Drug Enforcement Unit of Zamboanga City Police Station 6 led by Police Maj. Mark Anthony Karanain seized from the suspects one pack and six sachets of shabu weighing 78 grams with and estimated market value of P800,000 during the entrapment operation. — The STAR/Roel Pareño
The city government of Zamboanga is already requiring locally stranded individuals to secure real time-polymerase chain reaction test result as part of its COVID-19 preventive measures.
The local government imposed the measure as the local Inter-Agency Task Force said that the influx of LSIs caused the sudden spike of community transmissions.
The city government also adopted the measure since quarantine facilities have already reach its full capacity. — The STAR/Roel Pareño
Eight members of a family in Zamboanga City have tested positive for COVID-19 two weeks after a healthcare frontliner relative also tested positive.
The 34-year-old physical therapist working at the state-run Zamboanga City Medical Center had developed symptoms and was able to go home in Barangay Sta. Maria before he got sick, according to village chairman Los Eli Angeles.
"As a frontliner he was aware of what he has got to do and he underwent swabbing before realizing he got in close contact with some of his siblings and young nephews and nieces," Angeles says. — The STAR/Roel Pareño
The leadership of the military's Zamboanga City-headquartered Western Mindanao Command says it is satisfied with the result of the National Bureau of Investigation's probe into a shooting in June that left four soldiers dead.
The NBI has endorsed the filing of murder and planting of evidence charges against nine police officers involved in the shooting in Jolo, Sulu.
Lt. Gen. Cirilito Sobejana, Westmincom chief and joint task forces commander, says they will closely monitor the case until final judgment is rendered.
"The Western Mindanao Command is pleased with the upshot of the impartial investigation conducted by the NBI on the shooting incident involving the military and the police which transpired on June 29, 2020," Sobejana says. — The STAR/Roel Pareño
- Latest
- Trending