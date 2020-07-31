Metro Manila, Calabarzon LGUs told to impose localized lockdowns

MANILA, Philippines — Local government units in Metro Manila and the nearby Calabarzon must impose strict localized lockdowns in areas with high community transmission to reduce the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

This is one of the “conditions” for LGUs in the capital region and Calabarzon, presidential spokesperson Harry Roque said in a taped briefing aired Friday.

Metro Manila as well as Cavite and Laguna in Calabarzon will remain under general community quarantine until August 15. The rest of Calabarzon will be under modified GCQ.

According to Resolution 60 issued by the government’s inter-agency task force, strict localized lockdowns or enhanced community quarantine must be implemented in barangays where 80% of cases are located.

“Ipapaalam sa publiko through publication(The public will be informed through publication),” Roque said.

Other conditions include the stringent enforcement of minimum health standards such frequent handwashing, wearing of face masks and face shields and practicing physical distancing.

LGUs in these areas must also conduct massive targeted testing, intensified tracing, quarantine of close contacts and isolation of confirmed cases. Oplan Kalinga—a program compelling COVID-19 patients who do not have their own room and toilet to admit themselves to government isolation facilities—must be also strictly enforced.

All government hospitals in these areas were also mandated to increase hospital beds dedicated to COVID-19 up to 30-50%.

“Finally, the local government units are directed to submit daily updates and weekly comprehensive reports containing daily trend of active cases, number and percent of population; cases in community isolation facility vs. health facility vs home for priority areas or barangays under localized lockdown,” Roque said in a statement.

“Included metrices to be submitted by LGUs are percent of close contacts traced and percent of contacts in quarantine; number of utilization of community isolation beds; met health system capacity targets utilization; and COVID Special Teams investigations and results,” he added.

The coronavirus pandemic has so far sickened 89,374 people in the Philippines, with 1,983 deaths. — Gaea Katreena Cabico