Metro Manila, Calabarzon LGUs told to impose localized lockdowns
MANILA, Philippines — Local government units in Metro Manila and the nearby Calabarzon must impose strict localized lockdowns in areas with high community transmission to reduce the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

This is one of the “conditions” for LGUs in the capital region and Calabarzon, presidential spokesperson Harry Roque said in a taped briefing aired Friday.

Metro Manila as well as Cavite and Laguna in Calabarzon will remain under general community quarantine until August 15. The rest of Calabarzon will be under modified GCQ.

According to Resolution 60 issued by the government’s inter-agency task force, strict localized lockdowns or enhanced community quarantine must be implemented in barangays where 80% of cases are located.

“Ipapaalam sa publiko through publication(The public will be informed through publication),” Roque said.

Other conditions include the stringent enforcement of minimum health standards such frequent handwashing, wearing of face masks and face shields and practicing physical distancing.

LGUs in these areas must also conduct massive targeted testing, intensified tracing, quarantine of close contacts and isolation of confirmed cases. Oplan Kalinga—a program compelling COVID-19 patients who do not have their own room and toilet to admit themselves to government isolation facilities—must be also strictly enforced.

All government hospitals in these areas were also mandated to increase hospital beds dedicated to COVID-19 up to 30-50%.

“Finally, the local government units are directed to submit daily updates and weekly comprehensive reports containing daily trend of active cases, number and percent of population; cases in community isolation facility vs. health facility vs home for priority areas or barangays under localized lockdown,” Roque said in a statement.

“Included metrices to be submitted by LGUs are percent of close contacts traced and percent of contacts in quarantine; number of utilization of community isolation beds; met health system capacity targets utilization; and COVID Special Teams investigations and results,” he added. 

The coronavirus pandemic has so far sickened 89,374 people in the Philippines, with 1,983 deaths. — Gaea Katreena Cabico

Follow this thread for updates on COVID-19 risk levels, safety measures, and data from Metro Manila's local government units.

The National Task Force, the Department of the Interior and Local Government and the Coordinated Operations to Defeat Epidemic Teams will implement a "strictly localized lockdown" in barangays with high community transmission in NCR and Region IV.

"Also part of the measures are stringent enforcement of minimum health standards; massive targeted testing, intensified tracing, and quarantine of close contacts; isolation of confirmed cases; and strict adherence to Oplan Kalinga implementation," presidential spokesperson Harry Roque said.

Government hospitals in NCR and Region IV have been directed to increase hospital beds dedicated to COVID-19 patients up to 50% while private hospitals are enjoined to increase up to 30%.

The main office of the Bureau of Immigrations will be closed temporarily on July 27 and 28 "as a precautionary measure" against COVID-19, according to a document acquired by Philstar.com.

The closure was prompted by "the increasing number of employees who tested positive in the rapid antibody-based tests and swab tests."

The note, submitted by Deputy Commissioner Aldrin Alegre and approved by Commissioner Jaime Morente, also recommended monthly rapid tests all immigration employees.

The Presidential Communications Operations Office will suspend its work on July 21 as safety precaution after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.

In a bulletin, the PCOO Undersecretary Marvin Gatpayat said the New Executive Building at Malacañang Palace Compound will be disinfected and swab testing will be conducted for primary and secondary contacts.

The PCOO will resume work on July 27 in time for President Rodrigo Duterte's fifth State of the Nation Address.

St. Luke's Medical Center on Monday announces that both of its hospitals in Quezon City and Bonifacio Global City (Taguig) have reached full capacity in all intensive care units for COVID-19 patients.

The hospital says its critical care beds in the emergency room, as well as COVID-19 wards in both hospitals, are also full.

"In this regard, we encourage COVID patients, including suspect and probable cases, to temporarily seek treatment from other healthcare facilities for the time being," SLMC says in a statement.

Metro Manila will remain under General Community Quarantine for two more weeks, presidential spokesperson Harry Roque says.

He says the National Capital Region was initially supposed to return to Modified Enhanced Community Quarantine as recommended by UP researchers but local mayors had said they would be able to respond to possible increases in cases in their areas.

