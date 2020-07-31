COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
The Philippine National Police said there are now 2,084 police officers who have contracted the virus.
PNP personnel infected with COVID-19 now 2,084
Raymund Catindig, Eva Visperas, Emmanuel Tupas (The Philippine Star) - July 31, 2020 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Thirty-six more police officers have been infected with the coronavirus disease 2019 or COVID-19.

The Philippine National Police (PNP) said there are now 2,084 police officers who have contracted the virus.

PNP spokesman Brig. Gen. Bernard Banac said the death toll remains at 10 while 757 or around 36.32 percent have recovered.

Banac said 27 of the new cases are from Metro Manila while Calabarzon and Davao have four cases each. A personnel from Central Visayas was also infected.

At least 2,084 others are suspected cases.

As this developed, the Ilocos regional police headquarters at Camp Florendo in San Fernando City, La Union was placed on lockdown yesterday after three applicants tested positive for the virus.

Brig. Gen. Rodolfo Azurin Jr., police regional director, said the recruitment of PNP personnel in the region is suspended while disinfection of the police office is ongoing.

“Definitely, the applicants who tested positive for COVID-19 are disqualified,” Azurin said.

Ilocos cases surge

As this developed, Ilocos Sur recorded 15 cases yesterday, the highest it has listed in a day.

Ilocos Norte logged eight cases.

Barangays Puritac in Pinili and Calayab in Laoag City as well as five sitios in Badoc and San Nicolas towns were placed on lockdown to pave the way for contact tracing.

A 57-year-old vendor died while being treated in a hospital in San Fernando City, La Union yesterday. Her daughter, 36, is the sixth case in the province.

There are now 340 cases in the region as of yesterday.

Meanwhile, Cavite Gov. Jonvic Remulla said they would open a COVID testing facility that can process around 10,000 tests a day at the De la Salle University in Dasmariñas City.

Remulla said the provincial government is also building two more COVID testing laboratories.

